(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
today placed Asia
Plus Group Holdings Securities Public Company Limited 's (ASP)
National
Long-Term Rating of 'A-(tha)' and National Short-Term Rating of
'F2(tha)' on
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
The rating action follows ASP's recent group restructuring on 1
May 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWE reflects the potential changes in ASP's business model,
capital
structures and risk appetites on a stand-alone basis following
the restructuring
of the company's group holding structure.
The former Asia Plus Securities Public Company Limited has been
renamed Asia
Plus Group Holdings Securities Public Company Limited and
becomes the holding
company of the group. A new entity, Asia Plus Securities
Limited (ASPS), has
been set up to operate ASP's securities brokerage and related
business. At the
same time, ASP has continued to operate the proprietary trading
and private
equity business and has direct full ownership in ASPS and the
other two existing
subsidiaries - Asia Plus Advisory Co., Ltd and Asset Plus Fund
Management Co.,
Ltd.
While there should be no material change to the consolidated
financial profile
of ASP, Fitch would need to assess ASP on a stand-alone basis as
a holding
company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE after Fitch is able to assess
ASP's and ASPS's
actual financial profile and outlook after the interim financial
statements at
end-1H14 are made available and after the agency is able to
discuss with the
company's management about potential changes on the company's
strategies,
capital structures and risk appetites. Fitch expects to resolve
the RWE within
3Q15.
The potential for positive rating action is limited as the
restructuring is
unlikely to materially improve ASP's credit fundamentals. A
negative rating
action is possible if ASP's leverage significantly increases or
if the company
demonstrates a material increase in risk appetites.
ASPS, the core operating entity of ASP, is the 10th-largest
securities company
in Thailand by traded securities volume in 2014, with 3.8%
market share. The
company has a fairly strong domestic franchise and is one of a
few securities
companies without strong shareholding links with banks or
foreign institutions
that has a decent market share and market presence.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term National Rating of 'A-(tha)' placed on RWE
Short-Term National Rating of 'F2(tha)' placed on RWE
