(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Time Warner Inc. and its subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook
remains Stable. A full list of Fitch's ratings on Time Warner
follows at the end
of this release. The company had approximately $22.5 billion of
debt outstanding
as of March 31, 2015.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+' issue rating to Time
Warner's proposed
issuance of benchmark-sized 10-year notes and 30-year
debentures. Proceeds from
the issuance are expected to be used for general corporate
purpose including
share repurchases and the retirement of the company's 3.15%
notes due July 2015.
The notes and debentures will be issued by Time Warner Inc.
under the indenture
dated March 11, 2010. They will be guaranteed by Time Warner's
wholly owned
subsidiary Historic TW Inc., a holding company that owns Home
Box Office, Inc.
(HBO), Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS), and Warner Bros.
Entertainment
Inc. (Warner Bros). In addition, HBO and TBS will guarantee
Historic TW Inc.'s
guarantee of the notes and the debentures. This is the same
guarantee structure
as other notes and debentures issued since November 2006.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Time Warner's consistent financial policy and capital
allocation strategy
continues to revolve around investing in its businesses to
strengthen its
product portfolio, maintaining a strong balance sheet (2.75x net
leverage
target) and returning excess capital to its shareholders. Fitch
does not
anticipate any change to Time Warner's financial policy, namely
its 2.75x net
leverage target or its capital allocation strategy. Shareholder
returns that
exceed free cash flow (FCF - defined as cash flow from
operations less capital
expenditures and dividends) generation are incorporated into the
current ratings
to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 3.5x total
leverage threshold.
--The stability, recurring revenue, and FCF generation of the
cable networks
businesses (Turner and Home Box Office) underpin Time Warner's
ratings. Time
Warner's operating profile benefits from the stability,
recurring dual-stream
revenue profile, high operating margin and FCF generation
characteristics
attributable to its cable networks businesses. Fitch expects
these businesses
will continue to generate a significant amount of Time Warner's
earnings and
cash flow.
--Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale
of Warner Bros.
television studio enables the company to capitalize on strong
demand for
television content while providing meaningful diversification of
revenue
sources.
--Time Warner is well positioned to address the secular threats
and
opportunities presented by emerging alternative distribution
platforms and
continued audience fragmentation across the media and
entertainment landscape.
Overall, Fitch's ratings on Time Warner reflect strong and
consistent FCF, solid
credit protection measures, sound liquidity, leading scale and
market positions
in core businesses, and strong content brands. In addition, Time
Warner's lower
exposure to cyclical advertising revenues relative to its peer
group, and lack
of exposure to the hyper-cyclical local advertising markets,
provides
incremental support to the ratings.
Time Warner's operating profile benefits from the stability,
recurring
dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and FCF
generation
characteristics attributable to its cable networks businesses. A
key operating
strategy within its cable networks businesses will be to
continue to leverage
increased investment in original and sports programming to
accelerate domestic
affiliate fee revenue growth. Fitch recognizes the ongoing
secular shifts within
the pay television industry, including changing media
consumption patterns, a
growing preference for time-shifted viewing, and intensifying
competition from
emerging distribution platforms, that continue to drive audience
fragmentation
and mute multichannel video subscription growth as subscribers
migrate away from
the traditional pay television ecosystem. These factors, along
with potential
cable industry consolidation, have the capacity to hamper
anticipated affiliate
fee revenue growth over the longer term. Fitch believes that
Time Warner has
successfully secured renewed affiliation agreements with the
majority of leading
multichannel video programming distributors which removes a
significant portion
of the risk related to expected affiliation fee increases during
the rating
horizon. In addition, Turner networks have been included in
emerging OTT
platforms, providing further evidence of demand for its content
across
distribution platforms, and to the extent the new platforms are
successful can
help mitigate modest subscriber declines in the traditional
multichannel
ecosystem. Fitch expects mid-single-digit top line growth,
expanding margins and
high FCF conversion over the next several years, driven by
domestic affiliate
fee growth and international expansion.
The company plans to increase its investment in original
programming across all
of its cable networks, which should improve viewership,
strengthen network
brands and translate into higher affiliate fees and stable
advertising revenues.
Turner has its sports rights portfolio under long-term contracts
with the new
NBA deal in place and starting during the 2016/2017 season.
Sports rights are
expected to represent a growing portion of Turner's overall
programing budget.
From Fitch's perspective the investment in sports programming is
critical to
securing affiliate rate increases and advertising revenue
growth. Additionally,
Time Warner's investment in original programming across domestic
networks is
expected to grow. Overall, Turner expects to double the number
of original
programming hours on TNT and TBS between 2014 and 2020. The
company will seek to
diversify its programming with more distinctive and younger
skewing programs.
HBO added approximately 2.8 million subscribers during 2014,
ending the year
with 46 million domestic subscribers. Central to HBO's growth
plans is to
leverage its continuing investment in original programming to
increase domestic
penetration of HBO's service, convert non-revenue-generating
subscribers and
address a growing market of potential subscribers outside the
multichannel video
service universe. Fitch believes the launch of a streaming OTT
service is in
step with HBO's operating objectives to maintain content and
programming
leadership, and invest in technology to improve customer
experience and service
capabilities while increasing domestic subscriber penetration
and capitalizing
on revenue growth opportunities. Key to HBO's operating profile
is securing
affiliate agreement renewals on favorable terms that can
translate into an
acceleration of subscription revenue growth over the ratings
horizon.
Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. Their size and scale
enable Time
Warner to capitalize on strong demand for television content
while providing
meaningful diversification of revenue sources. Warner Bros.
strategic priorities
include expanding its leadership in TV production beyond
broadcast, focusing on
global franchises to grow its theatrical business and improving
margins through
cost reduction efforts. Embedded in the strategy is more
collaboration with
Turner networks in scripted and kids programming. Fitch is
cognizant of the
inherent volatility of hit-driven content in the film and
television production
businesses. Fitch also acknowledges Time Warner's risk
mitigation processes
(film co-financing arrangements, etc.) and strong track record
of consistently
generating desirable content.
Fitch remains convinced that Time Warner is well positioned to
address the
threats and opportunities present in the evolving media
landscape, including the
growing prominence of alternative distribution platforms and
audience
fragmentation within the context of a stagnant multichannel
video subscriber
base, providing sufficient flexibility within the current
ratings to accommodate
the company's leverage target and capital allocation strategy.
Fitch also
believes demand for high-quality content remains strong across
all major
end-markets (broadcast, cable networks, and subscription video
on demand) and
that large, well-capitalized content providers, such as Time
Warner, will remain
crucial to the industry.
Outside of a material change to its financial strategy or
event-driven merger
and acquisition activity, ratings concerns center on Time
Warner's ability to
balance escalating programming expense and production costs with
the requirement
to consistently deliver programming that drives incremental
share of viewing
audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins.
Leverage and Financial Policy
Time Warner's financial structure and strategy remain relatively
consistent. In
Fitch's opinion the positive operating momentum coupled with
predictable,
recurring FCF generated by Time Warner's strong portfolio of
businesses is
leverageable, providing a sound basis to accommodate Time
Warner's net leverage
target within the context of the current 'BBB+' rating.
Fitch anticipates that Time Warner will increase debt over the
ratings horizon
to meet its net leverage target of 2.75x. Shareholder returns
that exceed FCF
generation are incorporated into current ratings to the extent
that leverage
remains below Fitch's 3.5x total leverage threshold, which
remains unchanged.
Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2015 was approximately
$22.5 billion,
which is in line with total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2014
and an 11%
increase relative to March 31, 2014. Consolidated leverage was
2.9x (calculated
on a gross basis excluding restructuring and programming
impairments) and 2.6x
(calculated on a net debt basis) as of the LTM ended March 31,
2015.
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Time Warner's capital allocation strategy remains consistent and
is centered on
investing in its businesses to strengthen its product portfolio,
maintaining a
strong balance sheet and returning excess capital to its
shareholders. Fitch
believes the ratings provide sufficient capacity to accommodate
the company's
capital allocation policy. Shareholder returns that exceed FCF
generation are
incorporated into the current ratings to the extent that
leverage remains below
Fitch's 3.5x total leverage threshold. Fitch acknowledges that
Time Warner's
share repurchase authorization and dividend payment represents a
significant use
of cash; however, Fitch believes that the company would reduce
the level of
share repurchases should the operating environment materially
change, in order
to maximize flexibility.
Time Warner returned over $6.6 billion of capital to its
shareholders during
2014 representing 206% of FCF before dividends. Shareholder
returns benefited
during 2014 from the company's decision to increase its net debt
leverage target
from 2.5x to 2.75x and the cash generated from the sale of space
in the Time
Warner Center office building ($1.3 billion). Fitch expects
that 2015 total
shareholder returns will be lower than in 2014 and will be
managed within the
context of the company's 2.75x net leverage target.
FCF and Liquidity
Time Warner generated approximately $1.4 billion of FCF (Fitch
defined as cash
flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends)
from continuing
operations during the LTM ended March 31, 2015. This follows
the generation of
approximately $2.1 billion of FCF from continuing operations
during the
year-ended Dec. 31, 2014. Fitch expects TWX's FCF generation
during 2015 will
be suppressed by severance payments related to 2014
restructuring actions, and
higher working capital use related to large syndication sales
and to a lesser
extent by higher cash taxes and interest payments. Fitch
expects that the
higher investment in programming, production and capital
expenditures will
translate into strong FCF generation during the ratings horizon.
Fitch believes
the strong FCF profile will be led by the revenue, operating
margin, and low
capital requirement characteristics of the company's Turner and
Home Box Office
businesses. The FCF generation affords the company significant
financial
flexibility.
Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $2.26 billion
of cash on hand
as of March 31, 2015, $5 billion in credit facilities (all of
which was
available as of March 31, 2015), and expected FCF generation.
Time Warner's
revolver commitments mature on Dec. 18, 2019. These facilities
provide liquidity
back-up for Time Warner's $5 billion commercial paper program.
There was no
commercial paper outstanding as of March 31, 2015. Time Warner's
debt maturity
profile is well laddered and within Fitch's FCF expectations.
Scheduled
maturities include $1 billion during July 2015, $1.15 billion
during 2016, and
$500 million during 2017. Fitch expects the company to
refinance this debt with
either new long-term debt or issuance of CP.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--The model assumes that the Turner cable networks businesses'
revenues continue
to grow at a mid-single-digits pace, driven by higher affiliate
fees and stable
advertising revenues.
--HBO revenues are expected to grow mid-single digits driven in
large part by
affiliate rate increases (as opposed to subscriber growth).
Fitch expects HBO's
operating margin will benefit from cost restructuring efforts
taken during 2014
and the operating leverage present within the business.
--The film and television studios are anticipated to grow at
low- to mid-single
digits during the forecasted periods. This segment is benefited
by continued
demand for television content, international expansion, and
digital delivery,
offset by ongoing declines in DVDs.
--Stable operating margins due to positive operating leverage of
its businesses
and higher margin profile of digital delivery versus physical
offset somewhat by
higher overall investment in programming and production.
-- Increased programming and production investment in the
businesses.
--The base case assumes that shareholder returns continue so the
company can
manage to its 2.75x net leverage target.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not contemplate additional positive rating actions
over the current
ratings horizon. That notwithstanding, positive rating action
would likely
coincide with Time Warner adopting a more conservative financial
policy provided
Time Warner continues to demonstrate that its operating profile
is sustainable
amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption
patterns and
evolving technology platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretionary actions
of Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the
company adopting
a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and
acquisition
activity that drives leverage beyond Fitch's 3.5x threshold in
the absence of a
creditable de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating
actions could
result should Fitch begin to observe a weakening of Time
Warner's ability to
produce desired film and television content or secure
programming on its cable
networks that consistently delivers viewing audience ratings,
leading to lower
subscription fee or advertising revenues. Further, a weakening
of Time Warner's
competitive position due to its failure to adapt to emerging
distribution
platforms could prompt Fitch to take negative rating actions.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Time Warner's ratings as follows:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian Yoo, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9175
Committee Chairperson
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.