LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Barcelona-based Cellnex
Telecom S.A.'s (Cellnex, BBB-/Stable) proposed issue of
euro-denominated
medium-term notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The final
rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documentation confirming
materially to the
preliminary documentation reviewed.
Cellnex intends to issue a minimum of EUR500m of medium-term
notes as part of
its EUR2bn EMTN Programme and to use the proceeds of the issue
to refinance part
of its existing debt. The notes are structured as senior
unsecured obligations,
include a change of control provision (linked to a rating
downgrade), cross
default and negative pledge.
The issuer is targeting a capital structure with a total of
EUR1.1bn of gross
debt comprising a minimum EUR500m bond, an increased RCF of
EUR300m and a term
loan for the remaining amount.
Cellnex is currently managing an increase in its leverage
profile following the
acquisition of Wind's Italian tower business, Galata in March
2015. The issuer
has a strong and scalable, cash generative business model that
will enable
gradual deleveraging. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net
leverage at the end of 2015 to increase to 5.8x from 2.8x in
2014 and to fall
below 5.25x in 2016 and continue to decline thereafter depending
on the
company's dividend policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Long-term Contracts Critical
Cellnex's rating is supported by the stability and visibility of
revenue
streams, which are derived from long-term, CPI linked contracts
of the group's
mobile towers portfolio in Spain and Italy and the market
position of its TV
broadcasting infrastructure in Spain.
On a 2015 pro-forma basis, Cellnex derives over 50% of its
revenues from its
mobile towers business in Spain and Italy and 35% from its
broadcasting
infrastructure in Spain. The contracts for Cellnex's mobile
towers are typically
10 to 15 years long while TV broadcasting contracts are up to
five years long.
The long duration of the contracts reflect the high dependency
of mobile
operators and broadcasters on the infrastructure that they rent
from Cellnex.
The contracts are CPI linked and fixed with a very high chance
of renewal for a
further 10 to 15 years on terms that have been predetermined as
part of the
original contracts. This provides long-term visibility and
stability to the
company's cash flows.
Cash Generative Business Model
Fitch estimates that Cellnex will have a pre-dividend free cash
flow margin of
around 22% of revenues in 2016. The strong margin is a
combination of underlying
rental contracts, economies of scale in operations, the pass
through of certain
costs to clients (e.g. energy costs) and low capital intensity
requirements for
maintenance of 3% to 4% of revenue. While Cellnex may have
further capex related
to expansion projects, this is typically deployed with rental
sales pre-agreed.
Cellnex could further expand its margins depending on the growth
of towers,
increase in tenancy ratios and rationalisation of mobile towers.
Mobile Industry Growth Supportive
We believe that mobile operators are likely to continue to
increase their
dependence on tower providers given growth in mobile data and
the need to meet
geographic coverage obligations for LTE. Cellnex and other tower
providers
enable the colocation of operators on a single tower. This
creates an
alternative to network sharing, which helps mobile operators
increase capacity
and improve coverage while reducing costs. The greatest risk to
this growth is
market consolidation of mobile network operators which could
create a reduction
in the demand for mobile towers. Cellnex's existing business
however, would be
protected by contract in a consolidation scenario.
Risks from TV Broadcasting
The shift in advertising spends away from TV to other forms of
media such as the
internet, is an industry risk, which creates some uncertainty
around the
long-term revenue streams of Cellnex's TV broadcast
infrastructure business in
Spain. A reduction in the number of TV channels could see a
decline in
frequencies used for broadcasting with consequential revenue
loss for Cellnex.
There is currently no evidence of the materialisation of this
risk in Spain.
Eighty-two percent of Spanish households only view TV via
digital terrestrial
broadcasting - this is one of the highest proportions in Europe.
Cellnex has a
leading market position in the sector with a 87% market share on
a combined
national and regional broadcast basis.
Operating Leases Matched by Revenue
Cellnex has significant operating leases which have contributed
EUR1.0bn to
Fitch's adjusted net debt. Cellnex's rating recognises that a
significant
proportion of these leases are based in Italy, where the average
contract
duration is higher than the average lease term and the backlog
of revenue
significantly greater than the total costs of the leases.
Managing an Increase In Leverage
Cellnex recently acquired 90% of Wind's mobile telecom towers
business Galata,
for EUR693m. Wind has retained a 10% stake in the business and
has a put option
that can be exercised between July 2016 and July 2020. The
acquisition increased
both geographic and customer diversification but also increased
gross debt to
EUR1.0bn from around EUR420m. This has raised FFO net leverage
to 5.8x in 2015
from 2.8x in 2014. Fitch believes that Cellnex is likely to
deleverage at a rate
of 0.4x to 0.5x per year due to its strong cash generation,
assuming a
conservative dividend policy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Cellnex
include:
--A proforma revenue contribution of around EUR200m in 2015 from
acquisitions in
Italy offset by a 2.6% fall in Spain driven by the full year
effects of channel
shutdown within Broadcasting Segment.
--Revenue growth of 15% in FY16 due to full-year acquisition
benefits and
recovery of Spanish TV broadcasting before stabilising at 2-3%
annual growth
thereafter.
--EBITDA margin of 37% in 2015 due to dilutive effect of Galata
acquisition,
increasing to 40% by 2018.
--Annual capex at the upper end of the company's guided range of
8% to 13% of
revenues, of which approximately 3.5 percentage points is
maintenance capex with
the remaining portion attributed to organic expansion projects.
No further M&A
expenditure is assumed.
--Dividend pay-out around 20% of recurring leveraged free cash
flow per year.
--Conservative assumption that Wind exercises its EUR77m Galata
Put option in
2016 at first available opportunity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include:
--A decrease in FFO adjusted net leverage to below 4.5x on a
sustained basis
could lead to an upgrade to 'BBB'.
-- Fixed charge cover of 3.0x
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--Expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage does not fall to
5.0x in two years
and remains above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
--Fixed charge cover remaining sustainably below 2.5x.
--Free cash flow margins below 10% until 2017.
--A significant deterioration in operating environment, either
due to
consolidation within the mobile market or market trends in DTT
expecting to lead
to a material reduction in revenue.
