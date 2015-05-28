(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka's forthcoming US dollar denominated bonds an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is in line with Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. On 22 April 2015, Fitch affirmed Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The Long-Term Local Currency IDR is also 'BB-' with Stable Outlook.. Contact: Primary Analyst Sagarika Chandra Associate Director +852 2263 9921 Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd. 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9938 Committee Chairperson Paul Rawkins Senior Director +44 20 3530 1046 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 April 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 28 Aug 2014) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.