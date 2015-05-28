(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria S.A., Taipei Branch's (BBVA Taipei) National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the affirmation of the ratings on its
head office,
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA, A-/Stable) (see
"Fitch Affirms
Santander and BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable" dated 22 May 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
BBVA Taipei's ratings and Outlook remain tied to BBVA,
reflecting its legal
status as a branch and part of BBVA, as well as the highly
integrated nature of
their operations. Under Taiwanese regulations, the head office
has a legal
obligation to support any liquidity needs that a branch is not
able to cover on
its own as well as to meet the regulatory minimum capital
requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Any rating action on BBVA could trigger a similar rating action
on BBVA Taipei's
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Taipei Branch
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Contact:
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
