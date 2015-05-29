(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'BBB-'
and withdrawn all
of its issue ratings assigned to Indian government senior
unsecured debt
securities.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings following recent regulatory
changes by India's
securities regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI).
Although Fitch will no longer maintain ratings on debt
securities issued by the
Indian sovereign, the agency will maintain India's Long-Term
Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), Short-Term IDR, and
Country Ceiling,
which are unchanged.
Fitch most recently reviewed India's sovereign ratings on 9
April 2015 and
affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at
'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook. The country ceiling was affirmed at 'BBB-' and
the Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The affirmation of India's
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency IDRs balances the country's improved prospects
for growth,
inflation and external balances, against limited progress on the
fiscal front.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not Applicable
