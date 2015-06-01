(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q15 here LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has launched the 'Kazakh Banks Quarterly Datawatch', a publication of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosure sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KSE). The quarterly reports will consist of data in pdf and xlsx formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and aim to provide an understanding of the Kazakh banking sector's most recent developments, allowing investors to monitor key aspects of banks' credit profiles. We expect in future to publish datawatch reports approximately within a week of data becoming available on the NBK and KSE websites, and so probably about three weeks after quarterly reporting dates. The first issue of the report, available under the link above, focuses on data at end-1Q15, and changes during 1Q15 and in the 12 months to end-1Q15. The report covers 28 of the sector's 38 banks, comprising 99% of system assets; data for the other 10 banks was not available and is not expected to become so. The 1Q15 Fitch commentary highlights Kazakh banks' first quarterly retail loan contraction in four years, banks' more moderate core profitability, considerable recent non-equity funding injections by the government, our expectations of the sector clean-up potential through loan sales to the state-run fund, and banks' weak prospects for raising new equity capital. Contacts: Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.