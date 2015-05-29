(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 29 (Fitch) Acquiring Wella would strengthen Henkel's beauty business, giving it a much stronger presence in the US and emerging markets, but would put pressure on its rating if the price tag were at the top of market expectations, Fitch Ratings says. Reports of Henkel's interest in Procter & Gamble's Wella professional hair care business support our view that P&G is unlikely to be able to sell its entire beauty division in a single block, but that industry buyers will be interested in selective acquisitions of its brands. We estimate that Henkel ('A'/Stable) comfortably has the firepower for a EUR4bn-5bn (USD4.4bn-5.5bn) debt-financed transaction without rating implications. Media reports, however, indicate a valuation of between USD5.5bn and USD7bn. With a price tag of USD7bn, we calculate that Henkel's lease-adjusted FFO-based net leverage would grow to 2.5x, which is above the 2x level that we generally consider compatible with an 'A' rating. This would create pressure on the rating, but the FFO fixed charge cover would remain comfortably above the 8.0x threshold and strong free cash flow could enable the group to quickly cut leverage, so a downgrade would not be certain. Unless there are further acquisitions, material currency headwinds or significantly more brand investment than expected, Henkel's annual free cash flow of EUR1.0bn-1.2bn should enable it to reduce leverage below 2x from 2016. Wella's attractiveness for Henkel would rest on its important market presence in North and Latin America, where Henkel is still a small beauty-care player. Of Henkel's three businesses, beauty is the smallest, with the company not reaching the top-10 global companies by sales. Henkel has a strategic target of reaching EUR20bn of sales in 2016, from EUR16.4bn in 2014. It also wants 50% of sales to be in emerging markets, compared with 44% in 2014. The company has made some progress towards these goals through improving organic growth and with bolt-on acquisitions totalling EUR1.8bn in 2014. A Wella acquisition would help Henkel's revenue growth target. However, we estimate that most of Wella's revenues were derived from developed markets, possibly still leaving Henkel shy of its emerging-markets target. Among Fitch-rated consumer companies L'Oreal has the most headroom, with the potential to complete a EUR6bn-EUR8bn acquisition with no rating implications. L'Oreal has reportedly said it is not interested in Wella, but press reports have suggested it could be interested in P&G's perfume and cosmetics business. Wella is just one of several brands that P&G hopes to sell. We estimate the total value of the brands that could be sold at USD14bn, although some reports have suggested a valuation as high as USD19bn. In our April 2015 report "P&G Beauty Division Divestment - Block Sale to Investment Grade peer Unlikely", we said that a single trade buyer is unlikely but many of P&G's larger beauty brands might be of interest to consumer companies rated by Fitch. The potential divestment of Wella along with the sale of P&G's Frederic Fekkai salon business and Rochas fragrance support this view. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director Corporates +39 02 879087214 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via privata Maria Teresa 8 20123 Milan Grace Barnett Director Corporates +1 212 9080718 Ilana Elbim Analyst Corporates +44 20 3530 1644 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research P&G Beauty Division Divestment â€“ Block Sale to Investment-Grade Peer Unlikely [864430 - 09-APR-2015] here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.