(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 4M15
here
MOSCOW, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance sheet
figures as of 1 May 2015. In addition, charts indicate changes
in the last month
for Russia's main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned
and retail
banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in April 2015:
- Sector corporate loans nominally fell by RUB1.3trn (3.8%) but
grew by RUB93bn
(0.3%) adjusted for 11.7% rouble appreciation against the US
dollar. The largest
declines were at Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank, whose corporate
loan books
(FX-adjusted) shrank by RUB151bn, RUB64bn and RUB61bn (or
1%-2%), respectively.
Conversely, Otkritie group and Credit Bank of Moscow reported
significant growth
of RUB277bn (20%) and RUB75bn (27%), respectively, both using
Central Bank of
Russia (CBR) FX repo funding (see below), probably in order to
refinance large
corporates.
- Retail lending, which is predominantly rouble-denominated,
dropped by a
moderate RUB129bn (-1.1%). Among retail banks, only Sovcombank
reported growth,
of 6%. Tinkoff and Rencredit were about flat, and Svyaznoy's
retail book dropped
by almost 40%, mainly due to sales of bad debts. Other retailers
deleveraged by
2% on average.
- Customer funding (excluding government entities) decreased by
RUB1.4trn
(-3.4%) in nominal terms, but net of exchange rate effects grew
by RUB465bn
(1.1%). The latter consisted of a very strong RUB608bn (3.4%)
inflow of retail
funding and a RUB143bn (-0.6%) outflow from corporate accounts.
Retail funding
inflow was more or less even across the sector with only a few
banks having
minor outflows. Trends in corporate funding, on the contrary,
were mixed, with
VTB having the largest RUB252bn (-7%) outflow and Gazprombank
and Otkritie group
reporting big inflows of RUB146bn (5%) and RUB176bn (18%),
respectively.
- State funding nominally dropped by RUB23bn in April, but grew
by RUB184bn net
of exchange rate effects (24% of total CBR funds were in foreign
currency at
end-April). The adjusted growth figure comprised a RUB149bn
increase in CBR
funding (mainly in USD) and a RUB220bn inflow from regional and
federal budgets,
which offset repayments to the Finance Ministry of RUB120bn and
other state
entities of RUB65bn. Although the CBR reduced the key interest
rate to 12.5%
from 14% in early May, funding costs remain high, constraining
loan growth.
Therefore, use of state funding is likely to remain more or less
flat in the
near term (unless there is a further significant rate cut), but
may increase
closer to the year-end due to the next peak in non-intercompany
foreign debt
repayments of USD27bn in 4Q15 (compared to USD14bn in 2Q15 and
USD19bn in 3Q15).
- CBR FX funding increased to USD35bn at 1 May from USD31bn a
month previously,
as Credit Bank of Moscow borrowed USD1bn and Otkritie another
USD5bn (up to a
total of USD19bn). We believe these borrowings could be used for
refinancing of
large corporates (hence the growth also of corporate lending).
VTB, Alfa and
some other larger banks partially repaid CBR FX funding.
- The sector reported a RUB6bn net loss in April (-1.1%
annualised ROE), or an
even weaker RUB28bn (-5.1%) net of Sberbank's RUB22bn positive
net income.
Alfa-Bank underperformed the sector with a net loss of RUB22bn
(RUB24bn for
4M15) mainly due to FX losses. Among retail banks, Sovcombank
showed a RUB2bn
net profit mainly thanks to market gains on securities; Russian
Standard, OTP
and Tinkoff were around break-even; and Home Credit, Orient
Express, Svyaznoy
and Rencredit reported losses.
- The average total capital (N1, 10% required minimum) and Tier
1 (N1.1, 5%
required minimum) ratios of the 100 sample banks increased by
10bp and 34bp,
respectively, in April, mainly due to a fall in risk-weighted
assets. We
estimate that 55 of these 100 banks' capital buffers were
sufficient to absorb
only up to 5% of potential loan losses, and six could absorb
less than 1%. These
are Bank of Moscow (0.3%), Krayinvestbank (0.5%), Promsvyaz
(0.8%), Svyaznoy
(0%, as the bank was in breach of minimum requirements at 1
May), Moscow
Industrial Bank (0.3%) and Jugra Bank (0.8%).
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 83
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
