(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Many U.S. multinational companies cited
the strong
dollar as a headwind to revenues during 1Q15 earnings calls; the
dollar has
climbed 9% this year against most major currencies. Companies
with significant
international sales and operating exposure are experiencing
pressure not faced
by peers with a domestic focused business, according to Fitch
Ratings.
Despite efforts by management to defray the impact on the bottom
line through
hedging agreements or operational adjustments, the profitability
of companies
with significant international exposure remains vulnerable to
currency swings.
When accompanied by other operational or capital structure
challenges, the
impact on a company's credit profile may be great enough to
influence ratings.
In early May, Fitch downgraded Avon Products Inc. to 'BB-' with
a Negative
Rating Outlook. Avon generates more than 80% of revenues
internationally, with a
strong orientation toward the emerging markets of Brazil and
Russia. The value
of the real and the ruble dropped by 9% and 21%, respectively,
against the
dollar in 2014, and the company absorbed $315 million of foreign
exchange (FX)
translation and transaction costs. In the first quarter of 2015,
negative FX
translation took 19% off the top line and dampened operating
profits and EBITDA
by $135 million.
Companies with a greater degree of financial flexibility and a
stronger
operating outlook are better able to withstand the pressure of
FX headwinds on
the credit profile. At Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE), FX has
pressured cash
generation, but CCE's focus on improving working capital has
offset some of the
headwind. Cuts to capital expenditures could also be used as a
safety valve if
needed for CCE to meet free cash flow (FCF) guidance.
Furthermore, both CCE and
its competitor, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), have a good deal of
operating costs in
international markets, which provides a natural hedge to the
impact of FX on
operating income.
Some other industries benefit from a similar natural hedge. Most
auto
manufacturers build where they sell, and although there are some
transactional
effects on imported parts, the rise of global suppliers means
that many of the
parts are built in the same locations as the cars. Of greater
concern is the
advantage that the strong dollar creates for international
competitors that can
cut prices due to a cheaper local currency. A significant
increase in yen-driven
price competition has yet to occur in the U.S. for auto makers,
but there are
circumstances where Japanese manufacturers may be adding content
without raising
prices. A significant number of the Japanese nameplate vehicles
sold in the U.S.
are also built in the U.S., lessening opportunity to be overly
aggressive on
price.
Aside from the price strategies used by international
competitors to exploit the
FX advantage, currency fluctuations will have an organic
influence on customer
demand in some industries. Lodging C-Corps will likely feel a
negative impact,
as Fitch expects currency translation losses caused by U.S.
dollar strength to
temper systemwide RevPAR growth by 100-200 bps (i.e. 4%-6%
versus 5%-7% in
constant currency). The strong dollar also is likely to lower
inbound
international visitation rates to the U.S. and prompt more
Americans to travel
abroad. Lodging REITs' predominantly domestic focus protects
them from currency
losses but not lower visitation rates. The global focus of most
lodging C-Corps
will balance the effect from lower net visitation to the U.S.
Dollar strength clearly makes it more affordable for Americans
to travel abroad,
which amplifies the hit to demand from currency movements. Fitch
views gateway
markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami,
as the most
exposed. Few companies have reported weaker demand from
international visitors
to the U.S.; however, the effect will primarily be felt in the
transient demand
segment, which has shorter booking lead times and skews toward
the summer
months.
The strong dollar has created a headwind for airlines with large
international
networks. However, lower jet fuel is set to be a major benefit
to the airlines
this year. Companies like Delta have even said it believes the
strong dollar
might be a net positive and projected second-quarter operating
margins of
16%-18%, with over $1.5 billion of FCF. Domestic-focused
airlines like
Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Spirit will not likely see much
of a negative
impact from a stronger dollar as they have less international
business in
comparison to other airlines.
Contact:
Rolando Larrondo
Senior Director
Group Credit Officer
+1 212 908-9189
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
Corporate Ratings
+1 212 908-0501
Grace Barnett
Director
Corporates, Consumer Group
+1 212 908-1718
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.