(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Avago
Technologies Finance Pte. Ltd., including the 'BB+' long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). The affirmation follows the announcement that
Avago Technologies
Ltd. (Avago) will acquire Broadcom Corp. (Broadcom) for $37
billion.
Pro forma for the expected debt issuance, Fitch's actions affect
approximately
$16 billion of total debt, including the undrawn $500 million
secured revolving
credit facility (RCF). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A list of
current ratings
follows at the end of this release.
Fitch believes the Broadcom acquisition will modestly strengthen
Avago's
operating profile with increased scale and diversification,
despite operating
profit margin dilution and integration risk associated with the
deal.
Fitch believes the combined company will benefit from greater
scale, given
escalating investment intensity required to maintain technology
leadership.
Annual revenues more than double to $15.1 billion, versus
Fitch's prior
expectations for $6.6 billion of fiscal 2015 sales for Avago on
a standalone
basis. Combined annual free cash flow (FCF) should exceed $1
billion, supporting
roughly $3 billion of research and development (R&D) and $1
billion of capital
spending through the cycle.
The acquisition also diversifies revenues, reducing Avago's
exposure to
short-cycle products, including smart phones, which Fitch
estimates currently
represent 35% to 40% of total sales. The combination adds
Broadcom's market
leadership in infrastructure and networking and broadband and
connectivity. Pro
forma for the combination, the Wired Infrastructure segment
should represent
roughly 40% of total revenues, Wireless closer to 35%,
Enterprise Storage
roughly 10% and the remainder from Industrial & Other, which
includes licensing.
Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin in the low 30s, pro forma
for the
transaction, down from the high 30s on a standalone basis. Fitch
anticipates
less volatile gross margins from increased diversification,
although
profitability will remain cyclical due to substantial fixed
costs in the
operating model. Over the intermediate term, Fitch expects $750
million of
anticipated cost synergies the company expects to achieve within
18 months
following the acquisition's close to drive mid-cycle operating
EBITDA margin
expansion.
Fitch believes there is meaningful integration risk associated
with the
transaction, given the deal is the largest ever in the
semiconductor space.
Fitch believes the company will need to bridge differing
technology leadership
requirements to maintain market share, given little minimal
product overlap.
Avago's R&D intensity (15% of sales) is lower than that of
Broadcom (23%), and
the company is targeting lowering combined R&D intensity (20%)
to the mid-teens
over the longer term, requiring substantial R&D rationalization.
The company has secured $15.5 billion of committed bank debt
financing and will
use $6.5 billion to refinance existing debt at both Avago and
Broadcom and the
remaining $9 billion to fund a portion of the transaction. Pro
forma for the
transaction, Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt to
operating EBITDA) of
3.2 times (x), excluding anticipated cost synergies. Fitch
expects total
leverage will strengthen to below 3x from the company's use of
FCF for debt
reduction and profitability growth within 18 months following
the acquisition's
close.
Avago announced it will buy Broadcom for $37 billion and will be
financed by 140
million of Avago shares and shares equivalents, $9 billion of
incremental debt
and $8 billion of available cash from both companies. The deal
requires approval
by both Avago and Broadcom shareholders, as well as certain
regulatory
approvals. Avago expects the deal to close in the first calendar
quarter of
calendar 2016.
Avago's ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for
solid operating
performance from secular demand growth related to the LTE
transition, datacentre
spending, internet protocol (IP) traffic and connected
home/internet of things
(IoT). As a result, Fitch anticipates mid-single digit organic
revenue growth
(on a constant currency basis) through the intermediate-term, in
addition to
inorganic growth from Broadcom and $250 million to $300 million
of annual
revenues from Emulex, which Avago closed in the current quarter.
Beyond debt reduction, Fitch expects Avago to remain
acquisitive, although the
company's capacity for large incremental acquisitions may be
limited over at
least the near-term. Acquisitions primarily have been to
diversify end market
exposure, including increasing exposure from enterprise storage
via the
acquisitions of Emulex, PLX Technology and LSI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by Avago's:
--Significant scale and strong positions in secular growth
markets, driven by
Avago's technology leadership in integrated high performance
FBAR filters.
--Reduced but still strong profitability with expectations for
margin expansion
from anticipated cost synergies related to the acquisition.
--Consistent and solid annual mid-cycle FCF, providing ample
financial
flexibility for debt reduction and to organically fund smaller
technology
focused acquisitions.
Rating concerns center on:
--Expectations for ongoing and potentially significant debt
financed
acquisitions, as well as the attendant integration risks, given
importance of
research and development (R&D) investments.
--Expectations for operating volatility from short-cycle
products, particularly
smartphones, which require annual design socket wins and should
represent lower
but still substantial percentage of total sales. Fitch also
anticipates
additional volatility from uneven demand patterns in wireline
infrastructure and
enterprise and data center spending.
--Still substantial customer, given wireless communications
representing roughly
a third of pro forma revenues and significant exposure to
leading smart phone
makers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Strong Wireless segment revenue growth, driven by smart phone
model ramps in
fiscal 2015. Fitch assumes more normalized mid-single digit
growth beyond the
near term.
--Enterprise segment revenue growth in the low- to mid-single
digit, driven by
solid enterprise and data center spend.
--Low single digit revenue growth for the Wireline segment, due
to solid demand
for ASIC and fiber optics.
--Low single digit revenue growth for Industrial, consistent
with the broader
market.
--Solid low- to mid-single digit revenue growth from Broadcom,
driven by solid
connectivity and broadband demand.
--Fitch assumes blended operating EBITDA margin in the low 30s,
pro forma for
the acquisition, and expands modestly from $750 million of cost
synergies
beginning 18 months following the transaction's close.
--R&D remains at $3 billion annually, while capital spending
remains near $1
billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action could occur if Fitch expects:
--Total leverage will remain below 2.5x over the longer term,
driven by
voluntary debt reduction, structurally higher profitability or
management's
commitment to maintain financial policies consistent with
investment grade; or
--Reduced debt-financed acquisition activity, driven by
structurally higher FCF
enabling Avago to fund deals without significant incremental
debt.
Negative rating actions could result from:
--Market share erosion at leading customer or in aggregate,
indicating an loss
of technological advantage; or
--Fitch expects total leverage sustained above 3x from
profitability and FCF
degradation or diminished commitment to reduce debt from FCF.
LIQUIDITY
As of May 3, 2015, Fitch believes liquidity is solid and
consisted of:
--$2.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents, all of which is
readily available
due to the company's incorporation in Singapore;
--$500 million undrawn senior secured RCF expiring 2019.
Fitch expects annual FCF of $500 million to $1 billion also
supports liquidity.
Total debt is $4 billion and consists of:
--$3 billion senior secured term loan B maturing in 2019;
--$1 billion of the privately placed convertible note due 2020.
The term loan B amortizes at $46 million (1%) annually until the
bullet maturity
in 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Avago Technologies Finance Pte. Ltd.'s ratings as
follows:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--$4.6 billion senior secured term loan B at 'BBB-/RR1';
--$500 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at
'BBB-/RR1'.
