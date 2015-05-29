(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Axtel S.A.B.
de C.V.'s
(Axtel) Long-term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'B' and the Long-term National Scale Rating at 'BB-(mex)'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings:
--Senior secured notes due 2020 at 'B+/RR3';
--Senior secured convertible notes due 2020 at 'B+/RR3';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'B-/RR5';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'B-/RR5'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Axtel's ratings reflect its sound liquidity position following
the successful
recapitalization during 2013 via the debt exchange and tower
sales which led to
improved financial flexibility with extended debt maturities and
lower leverage.
They also reflect positive impacts from telecom sector reform
and the company's
high exposure to an enterprise business segment in which the
competitive
intensity is lower than in a residential market segment.
The company's ratings are tempered by its weak market position,
continued
contraction in fixed-voice revenues, and negative free cash flow
(FCF)
generation due to high capex. The stability of the ratings will
hinge on Axtel's
ability to sustain EBITDA growth, which is mainly tied to its
data and Internet
revenues including enterprise/government solutions, which helps
mitigate
pressures on the traditional voice services. EBITDA growth in
line with that of
2014 and the first quarter of 2015 (1Q15) would be necessary to
support its
working capital and capex requirements without any significant
need for external
financing.
Good Liquidity:
Fitch does not foresee any liquidity problem for Axtel in the
short- to
medium-term as the company faces no sizable debt maturity until
2017. The
company has retained a sound liquidity profile since its debt
exchange and
sale-and-leaseback of its tower assets during 2013. As of March
31, 2015, Axtel
held a cash balance of MXN3.2 billion as well as committed
credit facilities of
worth USD130 million (equivalent to approximately MXN2 billion),
which compare
to its short-term debt of just MXN493 million. In March 2015,
the company agreed
with America Movil to terminate all outstanding legal disputes
regarding
interconnection rates. As part of the agreement, Axtel received
a cash payment
of MXN950 million which also helped further bolster its cash
position.
As of March 31, 2015, the company's total debt amounted to
MXN11.7 billion,
mainly composed of USD50.4 million (MXN764 million) and USD101.7
million (MXN1.5
billion) of 2017 and 2019 unsecured notes, respectively, and
USD565.4 million
(MXN8.4 billion) of 2020 secured notes, including convertible
notes. Other debt
included loans and financial leases.
Slow Growth Ahead:
Fitch forecasts Axtel's revenue growth to remain weak in 2015,
contracting since
3Q14, mainly due to the slower-than-expected IT solution and
equipment sales to
government entities and on-going voice revenue erosion. The weak
growth was also
exacerbated by the elimination of domestic long-distance charges
from 2015 as a
result of the telecom reform. During the last 12 months (LTM) as
of March 31,
2015, the company's revenues declined by 8% compared to the same
period a year
ago.
Positively, Axtel's gradual revenue mix change is favorable with
an increased
exposure to enterprise clients and data-based services, away
from traditional
fixed-voice service and residential segments, where the
competitive pressure
remains high. Fitch believes that the long-term demand outlook
for enterprise IT
services is solid, despite recent slowdown, and the company's
focus on
fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) with IPTV should enable steady
subscriber and revenue
growth in the broadband segment. These segments should fully
offset the ongoing
revenue contraction in the traditional fixed-voice service over
the long term.
Axtel's revenue generation from its residential market segment
accounted for
just 25% during 2014.
Positive Reform Impact:
The telecom reform measures introduced during 2014 should
continue to help Axtel
to moderately improve its cost structure and competitiveness.
The company
stopped paying interconnection fees to America Movil in August
2014, which has
translated to higher operating margins and enabled it to fully
offset the
revenue erosion from the long-distance charge elimination.
During 1Q15, Axtel's
EBITDA generation improved by close to 8% to MXN783 million from
MXN728 million
despite revenue contraction. As a result, EBITDA margin during
the period was
32.4%, compared to 24.5% a year ago.
Negative FCF:
Fitch forecasts Axtel to continue negative free cash flow (FCF)
generation over
the medium term due to high capex, mainly related to the
enterprise business
segment and FTTH. As these segments represent the company's key
growth area,
investments for infrastructure and equipment will remain high
over the medium
term at around MXN2.5 billion, which is slightly lower than the
2014 level of
MXN2.8 billion. In addition, working capital requirements could
increase with an
increasing volume of business, with the public entities, placing
some pressure
on cash flow from operations (CFFO). Positively, Fitch does not
expect Axtel to
need any significant external financing as the negative FCF
amount is unlikely
to be material and could be comfortably covered by its high cash
balance.
Stable Leverage:
Axtel's financial leverage is likely to remain stable over the
medium term with
adjusted net leverage below 4.0x due to stable EBITDA generation
amid a modest
increase in net debt level due to negative FCF generation. As of
March 31, 2015,
the company's adjusted gross and net leverage ratios, including
the
off-balance-sheet adjustment for rental expenses, were 4.6x and
3.7x,
respectively, which compare to 3.8x and 3.5x at end-2013.
Excluding the rental
expenses, Axtel's net leverage was 2.8x, which was a slight
increase from 2.4x
at end-2013 partly due to adverse foreign exchange rate
movement. In light of
the company's operating profile, Fitch believes that Axtel's
leverage is
moderate for the rating level.
Above-Average Recovery Prospects:
Axtel's secured notes rated 'B+/RR3' reflect good recovery
prospects in the
event of default. These notes are secured by first-priority
liens on all capital
stock of subsidiary guarantors and substantially all assets.
Securities rated
'RR3' have characteristics consistent with securities
historically recovering
51%-70% of current principal and related interest. Conversely,
the remaining
unsecured notes rated 'B-/RR5' are structurally subordinated to
the senior debt.
Securities rated 'RR5' have characteristics consistent with
securities
historically recovering 11% - 30% of current principal and
related interest.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Axtel
include:
--Modest revenue contraction in 2015 followed by
low-single-digit growth from
2016;
--EBITDA margins in the range of 28%-29% in 2015 and 2016;
--Continued modest negative FCF generation over the medium term
due to high
capex;
--Net leverage to remain below 4.0x over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
Ratings could be pressured in case of material deterioration in
Axtel's
liquidity and failure to proactively refinance its debt
maturities, and/or weak
performance due to competitive pressures and low demand leading
to persistent
negative FCF generation and higher leverage.
Conversely, a positive rating action is unlikely given the
recent distressed
debt exchange in the absence of any significant improvement in
the company's
financial profile. Over the long term, positive credit quality
factors would
include improvement in the key operating metrics and EBITDA
generation, positive
FCF generation and lower leverage on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Axtel's liquidity is sound in light of its high cash balance of
MXN3.2 billion
as of March 31, 2015 which comfortably covered the short-term
debt of MXN493
million. The company also has a USD130 million credit facility
and does not face
any sizable debt maturity until 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gilberto Gonzalez, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2310
Committee Chairperson
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
