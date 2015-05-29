(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) and its operating
partnership
Duke Realty Limited Partnership (collectively Duke). A full list
of Fitch's
ratings for Duke is available at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings take into account Duke's large, high quality and
diversified
portfolio of predominantly industrial and medical office
properties, as well as
its strong access to various forms of capital, including a
healthy level of
internally generated retained cash flow after dividends. The
company's leverage
and fixed-charge coverage (FCC) metrics are consistent to
moderately strong for
the 'BBB' rating. Development risk and only adequate
unencumbered asset coverage
of unsecured debt (partly due to non-income producing
development assets)
balance these credit strengths.
Asset Sales Improve Credit Profile
Fitch expects the percentage of Duke's NOI derived from suburban
office
properties to decrease to below 10% by year-end 2015 through a
combination of
asset sales, industrial and medical office same-store NOI
(SSNOI) growth and
development stabilizations. DRE sold $161 million of
dispositions during 1Q'15,
including the entirety of its Cleveland office and its retail
property
portfolios.
In April, the company closed on the sale of a $1.1 billion
suburban office
portfolio to an affiliate of Starwood Capital that was announced
in late
January. The transaction divests all the company's wholly-owned,
in-service,
suburban office properties located in Nashville, Raleigh, South
Florida, and St.
Louis. After the closing of the Starwood office portfolio sale,
Duke's NOI
percentage from suburban office should approximate 12%. Also in
April, DRE sold
a 5.2 million square foot industrial portfolio primarily
consisting of older
assets located in the Midwest, generating proceeds of $270
million. These
properties comprised the majority of Duke's 5.9 million square
foot Midwest
industrial portfolio.
Appropriate Leverage for Ratings
Fitch expects DRE's leverage to sustain in the low 6.0x range
through 2017. The
company's pro forma leverage was 6.2x at March 31, 2015 based on
trailing
12-month (TTM) recurring operating EBITDA after adjusting for
the company's
April portfolio sales. This compares to 7.0x, 6.8x and 8.0x
during 2014, 2013
and 2012, respectively. Fitch's low 6.0x leverage expectation
for Duke is
appropriate to moderately strong for a 'BBB' rated REIT focused
primarily on
high-quality bulk industrial properties. Fitch defines leverage
as consolidated
debt, net of readily available cash over recurring operating
EBITDA, including
cash distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs).
Adequate Fixed Charge Coverage
Fitch expects that FCC will improve to roughly 3.0x in 2017,
driven by
low-to-mid single digit same-store net operating income (SSNOI)
growth,
incremental NOI from development deliveries and lower recurring
capex given a
reduced suburban office footprint. Fixed charge coverage (FCC)
was 2.2x for the
TTM ending March 31, 2015, an increase from 2.1x, 1.9x and 1.6x
during 2014,
2013 and 2012, respectively. Duke's preferred equity repurchases
have also
helped its FCC. Projected FCC is consistent with the 'BBB' IDR.
Fitch defines
FCC as recurring operating EBITDA, less recurring capital
expenditures and
straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred and preferred
dividends.
Pre-Leasing Balances Development Risk
Fitch expects DRE to start between $400 million to $500 million
of new
industrial and medical office developments per year through
2017. The company's
ability to win new build-to-suit (BTS) developments could push
starts closer to
the high end of the range. Fitch's ratings for Duke anticipate a
more
conservative development posture for the company during this
cycle that includes
limiting the pipeline size to within a range of 5% to 7.5% of
undepreciated
assets (currently implies $500 million to $700 million), with
the speculative
component generally limited to less than half. Duke's
development pipeline
totalled $405.6 million including joint ventures (JVs) at 100%,
representing
4.4% of undepreciated gross assets at March 31, 2015. The
company's unfunded
committed development expenditures (at DRE's share) represented
2.4% of gross
assets. This is down from 2.8% and 3.9% at year-end 2014 and
2013, respectively,
but up from its 0.7% cycle low in 2009. The pipeline's leased
percentage has
also decreased to 55% at March 31, 2015 versus 58% and 89% at
the end of 2014
and 2013.
Improving Fundamentals
Fitch expects DRE's SSNOI to sustain in the low-to-mid single
digits through
2017, driven by positive industrial and medical office leasing
spreads and
modest occupancy gains. Duke's SSNOI increased by 6.8% for the
quarter ending
March 31, 2015, led by 7.1% growth in its bulk distribution
portfolio and solid
5.9% gains for its medical and suburban office assets. Duke's
in-service
portfolio occupancy was 96% at the end of the first quarter, up
from 95.3% at
Dec. 31, 2014 and 94.2% at Dec. 31, 2013. Spreads on renewal
leases were
positive 8.4% during the first quarter compared with 8.8% and
3.1% during 2014
and 2013, respectively.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
The company's liquidity profile is also adequate with total
sources of liquidity
covering total uses by 1.3x for the April 1, 2015 - Dec. 31,
2016 period.
Including the cost to complete its development pipeline reduces
Duke's coverage
to an adequate 1.0x. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources
of liquidity
divided by uses of liquidity. Sources of liquidity include
unrestricted cash,
availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility, and
projected
retained cash flow from operating activities after dividends.
Uses of liquidity
include pro rata debt maturities, expected recurring capital
expenditures, and
remaining development costs.
DRE's liquidity profile is also supported by 1.9x pro forma
unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured debt assuming a stressed 8.25% cap rate,
which is only
adequate for the 'BBB' rating. Duke's UA/UD is hurt by the
capital allocated to
non-income producing development assets.
Duke has a well-balanced debt maturity schedule. The company's
next unsecured
maturity is not until March 1, 2016 when its $150 million 5.500%
senior
unsecured notes mature.
Conservative Dividend Payout
Fitch expects DRE's dividend payout ratio to improve modestly
over the next
12-24 months through SSNOI growth and incremental NOI from
development
completions and a smaller portfolio contribution from more
capital intensive
suburban office properties. Duke's AFFO payout ratio was 71% in
2014 compared to
76% in 2013 and 83% in 2012. The company retains roughly $90
million of
internally generated cash flow annually that can be used to
service financial
obligations and fund external growth.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Rating Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that
leverage will
stabilize in the low 6.0x range and coverage will improve to
roughly 3.0x, and
that the company will maintain adequate financial flexibility
over the near to
medium term.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS
--SSNOI growth of 4% in 2015 and 3% in 2016 and 2017;
--Acquisitions and CIP completions of roughly $100 million and
$400 million,
respectively in each year during the forecast period;
--Land acquisitions of roughly $50 million per year during the
next three years,
roughly offset by non-core land sales;
--Development spending of roughly $450 million per year through
2017;
--Dispositions totaling $1.65 billion during 2015 (implies an
incremental $150
million between May 1 and Dec. 31, 2015) and no dispositions
during 2016 and
2017;
--No equity issuance during the forecast period;
--Unsecured bond issuances of $500 million and $750 million
during 2016 and 2017
at rates of 4.5% and 4.75%, respectively, with a portion of the
proceeds used to
unencumbers assets as consolidated mortgages mature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Duke's asset quality and balance sheet improvements have led to
positive
momentum in its credit profile, but Fitch's Outlook for the
company remains
Stable. Further de-leveraging could result in the company
exceeding several
positive rating sensitivities we have identified. However, Fitch
plans to
observe the level at which DRE's metrics stabilize (and the
company's tolerance
for operating outside of these metrics) before considering a
positive rating
action given our rating case expectation for Duke's leverage to
sustain in the
low 6.0x range through 2017. Duke has not publicly committed to
maintain
financial policies consistent with a higher rating level.
The following factors may collectively or individually result in
upward rating
momentum:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x (pro
forma leverage was
6.2x for the TTM ended March 31, 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC above 3.0x (TTM coverage was 2.2x).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.0x
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for Duke Realty Corp. and Duke
Realty Limited
Partnership as follows:
Duke Realty Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Duke Realty Limited Partnership
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured line of credit at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Fitch has withdrawn its 'BB+' preferred stock rating for Duke
Realty Corporation
as the company no longer has any preferred stock outstanding as
it was taken
private.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 18
Nov 2014)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.