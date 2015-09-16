(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Automotive Sector Blue Book
here
SHANGHAI, September 15 (Fitch) China's passenger vehicle (PV)
market is entering
a new phase with annual sales volume growth slowing to
mid-single digits over
the next decade, Fitch Ratings says in the latest publication of
its blue book
series on Chinese corporate sectors.
China's domestic automakers, both Chinese-foreign joint ventures
(JVs) and
indigenous brands, will face intensifying competition in the
world's biggest PV
market with product, pricing, and marketing strategies becoming
increasingly
important differentiating factors for success.
The new growth stage is driven by slowing demand in top-tier
cities amid a
maturing market and rebalancing in China, a shift in regulatory
focus from
short-term consumer stimulus towards new-energy vehicle (NEV)
development, and
restrictions to contain vehicle numbers in more Chinese cities
for environmental
reasons.
However, the market's long-term drivers will remain intact.
Overall growth will
continue to be driven by ongoing urbanisation, rising household
income,
improving highway infrastructure as well as the "Chinese dream"
of car ownership
and of upgrading to better-quality vehicles. China's PV density,
currently
around 80 vehicles per 1,000 people, could rise to around
150-200 in the next
two decades, despite the overall size and diversity of the
population.
Fitch expects that demand from top-tier cities will be mainly
for replacement
and consumer upgrades to high-end and pricier vehicles, while
most of the demand
in the faster-growing lower-tier cities will be for mass-market
models that
target first-time, entry-level buyers.
As demand in Tier-1 and large Tier-2 cities slows, Fitch expects
competition to
intensify in lower-tier cities. Some JV automakers in rapid
capacity ramp-up
mode could start a price war by prioritising market share over
profitability.
Chinese brands would defend their market shares by focusing on
the
faster-growing segments of low-end sport utility vehicles (SUVs)
and
multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), where competition is set to
increase with the
entry of JV competitors.
Fitch expects the large state-owned automakers to maintain their
leadership in
China's auto market with their diversified portfolios of JV
brands and products.
The "big five" state-owned auto groups accounted for 74% of unit
sales of
automobiles in 2014 in China. The majority of their revenue and
profit is likely
to continue to come from their JV operations, as the scale and
profitability of
their self-owned brands may stay limited in the near to medium
term.
On the regulatory front, China's auto market regulators have
introduced stricter
vehicle emission standards and pro-NEV policies to combat air
pollution,
offering growth opportunities for "greener" vehicles produced by
Chinese brands.
The ongoing anti-monopoly investigations against foreign makers
could put
downward pressure on the pricing of overseas brands,
intensifying competition
for Chinese brands already at the cheaper-end of the product
spectrum.
Fitch's report, titled " China Automotive Sector Blue Book:
Onset of the New
'Normal'", is the latest in a series of Fitch China Research
Initiative
publications dedicated to providing comprehensive, in-depth
research and insight
into the key credit aspects of corporate sectors in China. The
full report is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in
this media
release.
Contact:
Jing Yang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3017
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.