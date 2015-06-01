(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has today
affirmed PT Panin
Sekuritas Tbk's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
'F1(idn)'Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this
rating is assigned
to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same
country. Where the
liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the
assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Panin Sekuritas's National Ratings reflect the company's
consistently solid
financial performance and moderate risk appetite. Profitability
has been
resilient over business cycles and consistently higher than most
local peers. It
is underpinned by its strong earnings generation in asset
management and
brokerage fees that in total contributed to 62% of total revenue
at end-2014.
The company's assets under management (AUM) of IDR12.56tn as of
1Q15 made it the
seventh-largest asset manager in Indonesia and retail accounts
accounted for 97%
of its brokerage clients.
The company's capitalisation is one of the highest among
Indonesian securities
companies. Its equity/asset ratio of about 72% at end-2014
(2013: 75%) was
supported by the company's strong internal capital generation.
Fitch expects
Panin Sekuritas' capital to provide adequate buffer to cope with
cyclical
business risks and absorb unexpected losses from market turmoil.
Panin Sekuritas maintains a liquid balance sheet and the company
has continued
to build up its holdings of cash in response to the uncertain
global financial
climate. Limited borrowings have resulted in sustained low
leverage with total
debt/equity ratio at 0.05x at end-2014 (2013: 0.12x). The
company's business
expansion has been largely funded through its own retained
earnings.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Panin
Sekuritas will
maintain a steady risk profile over the near to medium term
without significant
increase in leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upward rating potential is limited given that the capital market
in Indonesia is
still evolving, and the weaker regulatory and operating
environment in the
brokerage sector compared with the banking industry. The
Indonesian capital
market is susceptible to external shocks and reliant on
wholesale short-term
funding.
Downward pressure may arise from a material increase in risk
appetite such as
overly aggressive proprietary trading and margin financing, and
significant
increase in leverage for new business ventures.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
