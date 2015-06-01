(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) The outcome of Spain's
regional elections
increases risks to fiscal consolidation among Spain's autonomous
communities,
Fitch Ratings says. Greater political uncertainty could make
meeting fiscal
targets, which already look challenging after another weak
budgetary performance
last year, even harder.
Elections to 13 regional parliaments on May 24 have created a
more fragmented
political landscape. Spain's two dominant political parties, the
ruling Popular
Party (PP) and the opposition Socialists, won slightly over half
the vote, and
remain the largest and second largest parties by number of
seats. But their
combined share of the vote was down from around two-thirds four
years ago, when
the PP won an outright majority in most regional parliaments.
The centrist
Ciudadanos and left-wing Podemos gained many of the seats that
the PP and
Socialists lost, but not enough to form majority governments
themselves.
Coalitions or multi-party groupings are therefore likely to be
formed. This
could take time and the final outcomes are unclear, increasing
policy
uncertainty. Coalition discussions may lead to modification of
existing
consolidation plans at a time when the political commitment to
limiting
expenditure among the autonomous communities appears to be
waning (operating
expenditure increased 1% yoy, as cost-containment measures
introduced in
2011-2013 were lifted).
Coalitions may also find fiscal policy formation and
implementation more
challenging. In 2011 in Navarre, for example, no single party
won a
parliamentary majority, which made it difficult to pass regional
budgets -
although this has not prevented the region having a good record
of complying
with fiscal targets.
Preliminary accounts for 2014 show an aggregate fiscal deficit
for the
autonomous communities of 1.66% of GDP, up from 1.54% in 2013
and above the 1%
target. The deficit target has been missed for eight consecutive
years, and the
overall current balance has been negative for five years
(deteriorating to minus
EUR10.9bn in 2014 from minus EUR7.3bn in 2013). Performance
varies from region
to region, but recurrent weakness shows their general inability
to generate
structural savings to ensure debt repayment.
Despite the weak outturns, the autonomous communities' efforts
toward fiscal
consolidation have generally met the expectations of central
government, which
has remained willing to provide timely liquidity support if
needed. This is
reflected in our 'BBB-' ratings floor, established after the
introduction of the
Regional Liquidity Fund in 2012.
Discussions about a new funding system are likely to follow the
general election
due by the end of this year. These discussions have been
slow-moving so far,
despite the strong representation of the PP in both central and
regional
governments. They may be further complicated by political
fragmentation. The
willingness and ability of central government to support the
autonomous
communities will remain an important consideration in our
ratings assessment.
A detailed examination of the 2014 performance can be found in
our recent
Special Report, "Spanish Autonomous Communities: Preliminary
2014 Results"
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
International Public Finance
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Spanish Autonomous Communities: Preliminary 2014 Results [865524
- 27-MAY-2015]
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.