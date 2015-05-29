(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed the Dominican
Republic's
long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+'. The
issue ratings on the Dominican Republic's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds are also affirmed at 'B+'. The Rating Outlooks on
the long-term
IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB-' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Dominican Republic's ratings are underpinned by its higher
per capita income
and more diversified economic structure than peers. The country
has a record of
resilient growth and macroeconomic stability and benefits from
diverse external
financing sources. These credit strengths are balanced by the
vulnerability of
the country's external balance sheet due to its relatively high
external
financing needs, large exposure of sovereign debt to currency
risks, and low
international reserves in the context of limited exchange rate
flexibility. A
narrow revenue base, budgetary rigidities and election-related
spending have
affected fiscal policy predictability and increased the public
debt burden.
The Stable Outlook factors in the positive impact from lower
international oil
prices on the country's burdensome fuel imports and electricity
subsidies in
addition to the boost to trade, investment, remittances and
tourism inflows from
the recovery in the U.S. These tailwinds are likely to support
economic growth,
external accounts and public finances in 2015-2016. However,
higher interest
rates in the U.S. could increase borrowing costs and currency
volatility.
Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the length and
competitiveness of the
upcoming electoral campaign poses risks to the fiscal accounts.
The Dominican Republic has demonstrated resilience through
adverse domestic and
external cycles. The country's five-year average growth reached
5.2% in 2014,
well above the 'B' median of 4.4%, driven by robust private
consumption,
investment in public infrastructure, mining and tourism exports.
In the absence
of productivity-enhancing reforms, Fitch expects economic
activity will remain
robust decelerating to 4.9% in 2015-2016.
Cyclical and structural factors are improving the Dominican
Republic's balance
of payments. The current account deficit (CAD) will continue
narrowing to 2.5%
of GDP on average in 2015-2016, driven chiefly by low near-term
oil prices and
strengthening current account receipts (CXR). Fitch forecasts
that an improved
external amortization schedule coupled with the lower CAD could
reduce the
Dominican Republic's gross external financing needs to 92% of
international
reserves in 2015-2016, albeit higher than the 'B' median, 75%.
However, the country's external balance sheet remains
vulnerable. International
reserve coverage has increased in recent years but, at 2.4
months of current
external payments in 2014, provides limited buffer against
external shocks in
the context of an actively managed exchange rate regime.
Moreover, net external
debt as well as amortization and interest payments, 63% and 16%
of CXR in 2014,
are higher than the respective 'B' medians.
Fiscal consolidation is proceeding in line with government
targets. The general
government deficit fell to 2.8% of GDP in 2013-2014 from the
unprecedented 6.4%
in the 2012 electoral year through tax reform and cuts to
capital investment.
Under Fitch's base case, the general government deficits will
moderate to 2.5%
of GDP in 2015 driven by lower energy subsidies and increase to
3.4% in the
run-up to the general elections in May 2016.
Fitch expects the general government to achieve a small 0.2% of
GDP primary
surplus in 2015, with public debt coming down moderately to
around 35% of GDP,
below the 'B' median of 50%, due to the recent liability
management operation
that redeemed PetroCaribe debt. The government's financing
flexibility has
increased with international capital market and multilateral
access and steady
development of local capital markets. However, the 73% foreign
currency-denomination of public debt and non-resident
participation in the local
debt market expose the sovereign to foreign exchange (FX) and
capital market
volatility risks.
Inflation is likely to remain subdued near 3% for end-2015,
lower than the
official 4.0%+/-1% target, reflecting low oil import prices,
exchange rate
stability and slower domestic demand. While transitioning toward
an
inflation-targeting monetary regime, monetary policy flexibility
remains
constrained by quasi-fiscal losses, rapid pass-through of
imported costs, and
financial dollarization.
The 2016 election cycle could slow progress on the reform
agenda, particularly
as a constitutional amendment to permit consecutive presidential
terms takes
political precedence in 2015. While the authorities honored the
legal mandate to
raise funding for education and increased investment in power
generation,
progress on adjusting tariffs and tackling theft in the
electricity sector, and
a fiscal pact will be difficult before the elections.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that
individually, or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
--Strong growth and investment performance relative to peers
without increasing
macroeconomic imbalances;
--Fiscal restraint through the electoral cycle;
--Reduction of external vulnerabilities;
Negative:
--Fiscal slippage and growth underperformance leading to
deteriorating debt
dynamics;
--Erosion of foreign reserves and increased macroeconomic
instability;
--Emergence of financing constraints.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
--Fitch forecasts that average U.S. growth of 2.9% in 2015-2016
will support the
Dominican Republic's economic growth and external accounts,
given the strong
trade and financial linkages between the two countries.
--The Dominican Republic's fiscal and external forecasts assume
that annual gold
production is sustained at 1 million ounces and international
prices average
USD1200 per ounce in 2015-2016, benefiting exports and mining
royalties. Fitch's
latest projections also factor in adjustment of the average
Brent oil price to
USD65 per barrel in 2015 and USD75 in 2016, resulting in
reductions in the
country's fuel import bill and electricity transfers.
--Fitch assumes that the normalization of monetary policy rates
in the U.S.
proceeds in an orderly manner and there are no large capital
outflows or
external market financing constraints for the Dominican Republic
in 2015-2016.
