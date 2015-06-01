(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned National Development Bank PLC's (NDB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR10bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)'. The final ratings are the same as the expected ratings assigned on 21 May 2015, following the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The proposed subordinated debentures, which will have a tenor of five years and carry fixed and zero coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. NDB expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital base and reduce asset and liability maturity mismatches. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below NDB's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors. The issuer rating is driven by the bank's intrinsic financial strength. NDB's rating captures its long and stable operating history and developing franchise as a commercial bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with NDB's National Long-Term Ratings. Fitch believes that NDB's capitalisation and rating would come under pressure if the bank sustains its growth momentum, in the absence of other mitigating factors. The consolidation of NDB's franchise alongside its ability to sustain strong credit metrics could result in an upgrade of NDB's ratings. A full list of NDB's ratings follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'b+' Support Rating : '4' Support Rating Floor: 'B' National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)' Proposed subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)' For more details on NDB's ratings and credit profile, see the full rating report dated 22 August 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 July 2014 NDB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.