(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned
National Development
Bank PLC's (NDB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated
debentures of up to
LKR10bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)'.
The final ratings are the same as the expected ratings assigned
on 21 May 2015,
following the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received.
The proposed subordinated debentures, which will have a tenor of
five years and
carry fixed and zero coupons, will be listed on the Colombo
Stock Exchange. NDB
expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital
base and reduce
asset and liability maturity mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
NDB's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
The issuer rating is driven by the bank's intrinsic financial
strength. NDB's
rating captures its long and stable operating history and
developing franchise
as a commercial bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
NDB's National
Long-Term Ratings.
Fitch believes that NDB's capitalisation and rating would come
under pressure if
the bank sustains its growth momentum, in the absence of other
mitigating
factors.
The consolidation of NDB's franchise alongside its ability to
sustain strong
credit metrics could result in an upgrade of NDB's ratings.
A full list of NDB's ratings follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating : '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'
Proposed subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'
For more details on NDB's ratings and credit profile, see the
full rating report
dated 22 August 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 July 2014
NDB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
