FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German insurers
Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger
Allgemeine Versicherung
AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
The agency has also affirmed their holding company Nuernberger
Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (NB) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook on all ratings is Stable. NB's EUR100m subordinated debt
has been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views NLV (life), NAV (non-life) and NKV (health) as core
to the
Nuernberger group (NG), and their ratings are therefore based on
a combined
group assessment, under the agency's group rating methodology.
The affirmation of the group's 'A+' rating reflects NG's strong
capitalisation,
its leading position in the German unit-linked life and
disability market. NG's
strong position in the disability market allows the group to be
resilient to a
persistently low interest rate environment compared with many of
its
competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is the
group's low
geographical diversification, its above-market average exposure
to equity
investments and the current difficult operating environment for
German life
insurers.
Fitch regards NG's capitalization as strong. Based on the
agency's Prism FBM
capital model, NG's capital level is 'very strong'. The quality
of available
capital is high, as it consists mainly of shareholder funds and
funds for future
appropriation (FFA). 'Soft' capital such as the value of
in-force business and
goodwill make up only a small part of available capital.
NG's financial leverage dropped to 6% in 2014 from 12% in 2013;
Fitch expects
further reduction of financial leverage in 2015 following the
company's exercise
of its call option on its hybrid debt. Fitch expects the group
to maintain its
strong capitalisation at end-2015.
Fitch considers NLV as better prepared than many of its
competitors for
servicing its guaranteed interest rate payments in a
persistently low interest
rate environment. This is due to the high proportion of
unit-linked and
disability business in its books, which contribute significantly
to its
actuarial gross earnings ('Rohueberschuss'). Moreover NLV has a
high level of
equity and funds for future appropriation.
In 2014, NG reported a strong net income of EUR110m (2013:
EUR73m), partly
driven by some one-off positive effects. The non-life result has
normalised
after the 2013 result was negatively affected by
higher-than-average catastrophe
claims, and NAV reported a net combined ratio of 97.4% (2013:
98.2%). The life
underwriting result, although still strong, was negatively
affected by one-off
strengthening in disability reserves. We believe NG is likely to
benefit from a
better underwriting result in 2015 but low investment yields
will put pressure
on its investment income.
NG's equity exposure is higher than the average for German
primary insurers. As
a proportion of total investments (excluding unit-linked
investments), the
group's exposure to equity investments stood at 8.8%,
significantly higher than
the life market average of 3.7% at end-2014, meaning that the
group is somewhat
more exposed to market volatility than peers.
NG had total assets of EUR29.2bn at end-2014 (end-2013:
EUR26.9bn). Gross
written premiums at end-2014 were EUR2.6bn for the life segment,
EUR0.7bn for
the non-life segment and EUR0.2bn for the health segment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the short to medium
term unless the
group increases its size/scale and improves diversification,
while maintaining
"very strong" capitalisation based on Prism Factor-Based Model.
Weak overall profitability over a period of time, as indicated
for example by a
return on equity below 6%, and/or sustained material erosion in
capital, for
example, to a level of below "strong" in Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Model
capital assessment could lead to a downgrade.
Fitch expects to upgrade NB's IDR by one notch to 'A' and the
rating on NB's
subordinated debt (the EUR100m subordinated note) by two notches
to 'BBB+', if
new notching criteria proposed by Fitch are made final. The
proposed criteria
are currently subject to a market consultation and review period
(see "Fitch
Publishes Exposure Draft of Updated Notching Criteria" dated 12
May 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com). No other ratings are expected to be
impacted by the
proposed changes to Fitch's notching criteria.
