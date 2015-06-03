(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Daimler AG's
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured
notes at 'A-' and
Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The affirmation reflects the group's solid business profile and
the
strengthening of key credit metrics. In particular, we expect
profitability to
further improve and free cash flow (FCF) to remain positive in
the foreseeable
future, up from negative 1.1% in 2014, according to Fitch's
calculations.
While the financial structure and debt protection measures are
strong for the
ratings, FCF remains modest for the rating category. The
volatility and
cyclicality of the truck business is another constraint for the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large, Leading, Diversified Business
Daimler AG has wide geographical and business diversification.
It has leading
positions in the premium passenger-car segment with its
Mercedes-Benz and Smart
brands (MBC division). Daimler Trucks (DT) is the world's
largest heavy-truck
manufacturer. It is number one in Europe and North America and
ranks second or
third in several other countries/regions, including Brazil and
Japan. The group
also holds leading positions in the global van and bus markets.
Increasing Profitability, Weak FCF
Group operating margin before exceptional items recovered to
7.7% in 2014 from
6.4% in 2013 and 7.5% in 2012 and Fitch projects a further
improvement to 8.2%
in 2015 and towards 8.5%-9% by 2017. However, the FCF margin is
relatively weak
for the rating category as cash from operations (CFO) has been
absorbed by
increasing capex and generous dividends.
Car's Positive Momentum
We expect MBC's operating margins to increase to 8.6% in 2015
from 8% in 2014
and 6.2% in 2013. However, we believe Daimler's target of 10%
EBIT margin for
MBC is too ambitious in the next couple of years. We believe
that profitability
will be supported by the robust product pipeline, favourable FX
movements in
2015-2016 and the group's cost saving strategy. This will offset
our
expectations of a weakening product mix at MBC and further
investment to meet
increasingly stringent emission legislation.
Improving Outlook for Trucks
DT's margins rose to 6.8% in 2014 from 6% in 2013 and 5.8% in
2012, due to
higher sales and cost savings, and despite adverse conditions in
several
markets. While we do not project an increase of DT's EBIT margin
to its 8%
target, we believe that it could improve towards 7.5% by 2017.
However, this
division's volatility and cyclicality remains a rating
constraint for the group.
Strong Credit Metrics
Credit metrics are supported by extraordinary cash inflows from
business
divestments in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Daimler enjoys adequate
headroom in its
ratings with CFO over adjusted debt largely above 100% and FFO
adjusted leverage
close to 0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to positive rating action
include:
-Evidence that cyclicality of the truck division has diminished.
In particular,
this should be evidenced by a more stable and sustained EBIT
margin above 3%
through the cycle.
-Ability to meet both of the group's main targets for MBC and DT
profitability
(10% and 8% through the cycle).
(Operating margin MBC 2014: 8.0%, 2015E: 8.6%, 2016E: 8.8%
Operating margin DT 2014: 5.8%, 2015E: 6.8%, 2016E: 7.5%)
-FCF margin remaining above 2.5% (2014: -1.1%, 2015E: 2.8%,
2016E: 1.9%).
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
-Operating margins remaining below 2% (industrial)/3% (group).
(Industrial:
2014: 7.6%, 2015E: 8.3%, 2016E: 8.7% -- Group: 2014: 7.7%,
2015E: 8.3%, 2016E:
8.7%).
-Material negative FCF (actual or expected) for more than three
years, coming
from weak underlying performance, or shareholder-friendly
actions (2014: -1.1%,
2015E: 2.8%, 2016E: 1.9%).
-Gross adjusted leverage above 2x (2014: 0.1x, 2015E: -0.1x,
2016E: -0.1x) and
net adjusted leverage above 1x (2014: -0.9x, 2015E: -1.0x,
2016E: -1.0x).
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Healthy Liquidity
The group has historically reported a strong net cash position.
Gross cash and
marketable securities from the industrial business were
EUR10.5bn at end-2014,
including Fitch's adjustments for restricted and not readily
available cash. It
more than covered total reported financing liabilities of
EUR0.9bn including
adjustment for operating leases.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Daimler AG:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Daimler International Finance BV:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. Ltd.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Daimler Finance North America LLC:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at at 'A-' and 'F2'
Daimler Canada Finance Inc.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Daimler Mexico S.A. de C.V.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08018 Barcelona
Committee Chair
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 144 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
