(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Volkswagen AG's
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured
notes at 'A' and
Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Volkswagen International Finance NV's
(VIF) senior
unsecured notes at 'A'. The Outlook on Volkswagen's Long-term
IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that the group's
key credit
metrics will remain solid and largely commensurate with the
ratings in the
foreseeable future, in spite of potential profitability erosion
in 2015. We
expect free cash flow (FCF) to decline moderately in 2015, but
to rebound in
2016 and 2017. The ratings are also supported by the group's
solid business
profile and robust financial structure, notably a low adjusted
funds from
operations (FFO) net leverage, around 0x, and cash from
operations (CFO) on
adjusted debt around 100%.
Fitch has also assigned the undated subordinated notes issued by
VIF on 18 March
2015 a 'BBB+' rating, reflecting the securities' increased loss
severity and
heightened risk of non-performance relative to senior
obligations. The hybrid
notes are subordinated to Volkswagen's senior unsecured debt and
are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Volkswagen. The
notching approach
is in accordance with Fitch's criteria, "Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" on
www.fitchratings.com.
The securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet
Fitch's criteria with
regard to subordination, effective maturity of at least five
years, full
discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited
events of
default, as well as the absence of material covenants and
look-back provisions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile
The ratings reflect the group's unparalleled product portfolio
in the auto and
heavy-truck segments. They also reflect its broad
diversification, leading
market shares and an unrivalled potential for cost savings and
economies of
scale.
Declining but Resilient Margins
The group's operating margin increased to 6.3% in 2014 from 5.9%
in 2013,
excluding the robust double-digit margins from its Chinese
operations reported
as joint ventures. However, Fitch expects profitability to
decline slightly in
2015. Margins remain largely commensurate with the ratings and
we expect them to
rebound to approximately 6.5% in 2016 as benefits from the
group's new platform
increase, the product portfolio strengthens further and the
group implements new
cost-saving initiatives.
Moderate Free Cash Flow
Solid FFO are absorbed by Volkswagen's ambitious investment
plans of EUR86bn
through 2019 to support growth and by increasing dividends. The
FCF margin was
2% in 2014 and we project it to remain between 1.5%-2.5% in the
foreseeable
future. Large capex should also affect operating margins through
increasing
depreciation in coming years. However, higher investment should
ultimately
benefit Volkswagen's product offering and industrial footprint.
Receding Acquisition Risk
We believe that the recent resignation of the group's long-time
chairman
Ferdinand Piech will potentially decrease the risk of additional
large M&A in
the short to medium term as Mr Piech has historically pursued an
acquisitive
strategy. However, we do not expect fundamental changes in the
group's strategy.
Modular Toolkit Strategy
Fitch expects the new modular transverse toolkit (MQB) platform
strategy to
generate substantial time and cost savings in development,
purchases and
production. However, it poses the risk of a flaw or quality
issue with that
platform, which could have major repercussions. In addition,
brand management
will be key to maintain a clear differentiation between the
group's various
brands which share common parts.
Corporate Governance Below Peers
Fitch considers Volkswagen's corporate governance as weaker than
that of its
main peers, although this does not have a direct and immediate
impact on the
ratings. Key areas of weakness include the 20% blocking minority
in voting
resolutions, conflicts of interest on the part of some board
members including
between Porsche and Volkswagen, and lack of independence and
diversity at the
supervisory board level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
-Operating margins remaining below 3% (for industrial
operations) and 4% (at
group level).
(Operating margin Industrial 2014: 6.1%, 2015E: 5.8%, 2016E:
6.3%; Operating
margin Group 2014: 6.3%, 2015E: 6%, 2016E: 6.5%).
-Significant deterioration in key credit metrics including
adjusted gross and
net leverage above 1.5x and 1x, respectively (gross 2014: 1.2x,
2015E: 1.0x,
2016E: 0.9x; net 2014: 0.1x, 2015E: 0.0x, 2016E: -0.1x).
-Cash from operations on debt below 60% (2014: 100%, 2015E: 93%,
2016E: 108%).
This could result, in particular, from aggressive M&A or
accelerated capex
without a parallel improvement in earnings.
An upgrade is unlikely as Volkswagen has already reached a
natural ceiling for
the industry.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Healthy Liquidity
The group maintains a solid net cash position, backed by ample
liquidity. Gross
cash and equivalents and marketable securities for the
industrial business were
EUR20.6bn at end-2015 after adjustments for restricted and not
fully liquid cash
and securities. In addition, the group issued EUR2bn of
preferred shares in 2014
to refinance the purchase of Scania shares and hybrid notes of
EUR2bn in 2013,
EUR3bn in 2014 and EUR2.5bn in 1Q15.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
