(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volkswagen AG's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured notes at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Volkswagen International Finance NV's (VIF) senior unsecured notes at 'A'. The Outlook on Volkswagen's Long-term IDR is Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that the group's key credit metrics will remain solid and largely commensurate with the ratings in the foreseeable future, in spite of potential profitability erosion in 2015. We expect free cash flow (FCF) to decline moderately in 2015, but to rebound in 2016 and 2017. The ratings are also supported by the group's solid business profile and robust financial structure, notably a low adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage, around 0x, and cash from operations (CFO) on adjusted debt around 100%. Fitch has also assigned the undated subordinated notes issued by VIF on 18 March 2015 a 'BBB+' rating, reflecting the securities' increased loss severity and heightened risk of non-performance relative to senior obligations. The hybrid notes are subordinated to Volkswagen's senior unsecured debt and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Volkswagen. The notching approach is in accordance with Fitch's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" on www.fitchratings.com. The securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regard to subordination, effective maturity of at least five years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of default, as well as the absence of material covenants and look-back provisions. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile The ratings reflect the group's unparalleled product portfolio in the auto and heavy-truck segments. They also reflect its broad diversification, leading market shares and an unrivalled potential for cost savings and economies of scale. Declining but Resilient Margins The group's operating margin increased to 6.3% in 2014 from 5.9% in 2013, excluding the robust double-digit margins from its Chinese operations reported as joint ventures. However, Fitch expects profitability to decline slightly in 2015. Margins remain largely commensurate with the ratings and we expect them to rebound to approximately 6.5% in 2016 as benefits from the group's new platform increase, the product portfolio strengthens further and the group implements new cost-saving initiatives. Moderate Free Cash Flow Solid FFO are absorbed by Volkswagen's ambitious investment plans of EUR86bn through 2019 to support growth and by increasing dividends. The FCF margin was 2% in 2014 and we project it to remain between 1.5%-2.5% in the foreseeable future. Large capex should also affect operating margins through increasing depreciation in coming years. However, higher investment should ultimately benefit Volkswagen's product offering and industrial footprint. Receding Acquisition Risk We believe that the recent resignation of the group's long-time chairman Ferdinand Piech will potentially decrease the risk of additional large M&A in the short to medium term as Mr Piech has historically pursued an acquisitive strategy. However, we do not expect fundamental changes in the group's strategy. Modular Toolkit Strategy Fitch expects the new modular transverse toolkit (MQB) platform strategy to generate substantial time and cost savings in development, purchases and production. However, it poses the risk of a flaw or quality issue with that platform, which could have major repercussions. In addition, brand management will be key to maintain a clear differentiation between the group's various brands which share common parts. Corporate Governance Below Peers Fitch considers Volkswagen's corporate governance as weaker than that of its main peers, although this does not have a direct and immediate impact on the ratings. Key areas of weakness include the 20% blocking minority in voting resolutions, conflicts of interest on the part of some board members including between Porsche and Volkswagen, and lack of independence and diversity at the supervisory board level. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Operating margins remaining below 3% (for industrial operations) and 4% (at group level). (Operating margin Industrial 2014: 6.1%, 2015E: 5.8%, 2016E: 6.3%; Operating margin Group 2014: 6.3%, 2015E: 6%, 2016E: 6.5%). -Significant deterioration in key credit metrics including adjusted gross and net leverage above 1.5x and 1x, respectively (gross 2014: 1.2x, 2015E: 1.0x, 2016E: 0.9x; net 2014: 0.1x, 2015E: 0.0x, 2016E: -0.1x). -Cash from operations on debt below 60% (2014: 100%, 2015E: 93%, 2016E: 108%). This could result, in particular, from aggressive M&A or accelerated capex without a parallel improvement in earnings. An upgrade is unlikely as Volkswagen has already reached a natural ceiling for the industry. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Healthy Liquidity The group maintains a solid net cash position, backed by ample liquidity. Gross cash and equivalents and marketable securities for the industrial business were EUR20.6bn at end-2015 after adjustments for restricted and not fully liquid cash and securities. In addition, the group issued EUR2bn of preferred shares in 2014 to refinance the purchase of Scania shares and hybrid notes of EUR2bn in 2013, EUR3bn in 2014 and EUR2.5bn in 1Q15. 