CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Intel
Corporation (Intel), including the long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+'
and short-term IDR of 'F1', following Intel's announcement it
will acquire
Altera Corporation (Altera) for $16.7 billion in cash.
Fitch's actions affect $13.2 billion of debt, excluding
incremental debt
issuance to fund the vast majority of the Altera acquisition.
The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's belief that Intel's
operating profile
will remain strong and credit protection measures solid for the
rating, despite
expectations for significant incremental debt issuance to fund
the acquisition.
Longer-term, Altera may strengthen Intel's offerings in data
center and internet
of things (IoT)
Altera is a leading provider of field programmable logic devices
(PLD) with 39%
share in the $5 billion PLD market. By combining Intel's
processors and Altera's
PLDs on a lower-cost and better-performing single die, Intel
hopes to accelerate
growth in the data center and take share from
application-specific solutions
providers in rapidly growing IoT markets.
Altera adds nearly $2 billion of revenues with gross profit
margins in the
mid-60s, slightly higher than that of Intel with meaningfully
lower capital
intensity as a fabless semiconductor marker. In addition, Intel
and Altera's
existing foundry relationship and design collaboration with
Altera may reduce
integration risk.
Intel plans to fund the acquisition with cash and incremental
debt, although
Fitch estimates new debt will comprise the vast majority of the
purchase price,
since all but $3.4 billion of Intel's $14.1 billion of total
cash at March 31,
2015 was located offshore. As a result, Fitch expects total
leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) of approximately 1x versus 0.5x for
the latest 12
months (LTM) ended March 31, 2015.
With Fitch's expectations for more than $5 billion of annual
free cash flow
(FCF), domestic FCF over the next two to three quarters prior to
the
acquisition's close could reduce the amount of new debt to fund
the purchase
price. Fitch also expects the company will moderate share
repurchases to
maintain conservative total leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by:
--Intel's microprocessor dominance and significant technology
leadership,
particularly in manufacturing. Intel's x86 processor
architecture is also the
premiere platform for data center/servers, providing the company
a significant
advantage in the enterprise and cloud-computing space.
--Broad geographic and business diversification. Although the
majority of the
company's revenue is derived from PC and server demand, these
markets are driven
by different secular growth trends which Fitch expects to
contribute to
longer-term stability.
--Continued long-term secular growth in digitalization and
computer adoption
worldwide as well as greater penetration of microprocessors in
areas outside of
traditional computing.
Rating concerns include:
--Intel's exposure to the cyclical demand for semiconductors
which is typically
exacerbated at the beginning of cyclical downturns due to
channel inventory
contraction.
--Significant and fixed investment intensity, including research
and development
(R&D) and capital spending. Intel's leading profit margins
largely compensate
for this risk although capital spending has at times approached
50% of operating
EBITDA.
--Intel has significant customer concentration with its largest
customers
typically accounting for 40% of total revenues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Flattish organic revenue growth in fiscal 2015, driven by
weaker than expected
personal computer (PC) demand that will be offset by continued
strength in data
center server chips.
--Beyond the near term, organic revenue growth in the low- to
mid-single digits,
driven by solid data center-related demand and, to a lesser
extent, Intel's
strategy to combine both processers and PLDs on a single die.
--Consistent profitability through the forecast period, due to a
more stable
pricing environment and Intel's manufacturing cost leadership.
--Annual capital spending of $9 billion to $10 billion and more
than $11 billion
of annual R&D investments through the intermediate-term to
support the
continuation of Moore's Law.
--Management moderates share repurchases to the amount of cash
used to fund the
acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could result from:
--Fitch's expectation total leverage will remain above 1.25x,
driven by more
aggressive share repurchases and/or greater acquisition activity
to build
Intel's mobility segment;
--Fitch's expectation for normalized FCF-to-adjusted debt
approaching 20%, as a
result of continued tablet cannibalization of PC sales, and lack
of penetration
into the mobile market.
Positive rating action is unlikely, given the cyclicality and
volatility
inherent in the semiconductor business, as well as the need for
flexibility in
managing technological changes and challenges. A positive rating
action would
likely require:
--Profitability improvement across the Mobile and Communications
Group in line
with competitors, signifying improved competitiveness and
increased market share
within the space.
--An explicit commitment to a leverage ratio of 1x or below.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity as of March 28, 2015 was solid and consisted of:
-- $14.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and short-term
investments, of
which $3.4 billion was located in the U.S.;
--$3 billion commercial paper program (CP) with no outstanding
balance.
Fitch's expectation for more than $5 billion of annual FCF also
supports
liquidity. The company does not have a revolving credit facility
to support its
CP program but Fitch views Intel's strong liquidity as providing
ample support
for the program.
Total debt as of March 28, 2015 was $13.3 billion and primarily
consisted of:
-- $1.5 billion in 1.95% senior unsecured notes due October
2016;
-- $3 billion in 1.35% senior unsecured notes due December 2017;
-- $2 billion in 3.3% senior unsecured notes due October 2021;
-- $1.5 billion in 2.7% senior unsecured notes due December
2022;
-- $750 million in 4.0% senior unsecured notes due December
2032;
-- $1.6 billion principal value in 2.95% junior subordinated
debentures due July
2035;
-- $2 billion principal value in 3.25% junior subordinated
debentures due July
2039;
-- $1.5 billion in 4.8% senior unsecured notes due October 2041;
-- $924 million in 4.25% senior unsecured notes due December
2042.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Intel:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--$3 billion CP program at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'A'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
