(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mercedes-Benz
South Africa Ltd's (MBSA) ZAR25bn domestic medium-term note
(DMTN) programme's
National Long-term rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and National Short-term
rating at
'F1+(zaf)'.
MBSA's bond issue ratings continue to reflect its German
parent's, Daimler AG
(Daimler, A-/Stable), strong strategic, technical and
operational relationship
with the South African company, which significantly benefits
MBSA's business
profile in the local automotive industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guaranteed by Daimler AG
MBSA's programme ratings continue to reflect the irrevocable and
unconditional
guarantees provided by Daimler AG which owns 100% of MBSA.
Large and Diversified Group
Daimler AG has wide geographical and business diversification.
It has leading
positions in the premium passenger-car segment with its
Mercedes-Benz and Smart
brands (MBC division). Daimler Trucks is the world's largest
heavy-truck
manufacturer in unit sales. It is the largest in Europe and
North America and
the second or third largest in several other countries/regions,
including Brazil
and Japan. The group also holds leading positions in the global
van and bus
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Any positive rating action would be linked to a positive
rating action on
Daimler AG.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Any negative rating action would be linked to a negative
rating action on
Daimler AG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Barrow
Director
+27 11 290 9407
Fitch Ratings South Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Chislehurston
Sandton, 2196
Secondary Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+27 11 290 9401
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
(a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business
activities of the
credit rating agency;
(b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated
entity, security or
financial instrument being rated;
(c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and
merits of the
rated entity, security or financial instrument.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.