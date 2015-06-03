(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on British American Tobacco plc (BAT) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. In addition, the senior unsecured long-term rating of debt issued by BAT's subsidiaries, B.A.T. International Finance plc and B.A.T. Netherlands Finance B.V., has been affirmed at 'A-'. The short-term debt rating has been affirmed at 'F2'. The rating actions follow the judgement issued by the Quebec Superior Court in Canada in favour of the plaintiffs, awarding a total of CAD15.6bn in damages, of which BAT's Canadian subsidiary, Imperial Tobacco Canada's (ITC) share would be CAD10.4bn (GBP5.5bn at today's exchange rates). Fitch acknowledges the strong grounds for appeal and assumes that any cash outflows, if materialised, would be significantly below these numbers; however, the unprecedented court ruling has heightened uncertainties regarding litigation risks. The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the combination of heightened litigation risks and already stretched credit metrics beyond levels compatible with BAT's rating as a result of three M&A transactions - capital contribution in Reynolds American Inc (RAI), Souza Cruz and TDR d.o.o. (TDR) and our assumption of continued currency headwinds in 2015. BAT's suspension of its share buyback programme until at least end-2016, should both RAI and Souza Cruz transactions complete in full, and future benefits from the full integration of Souza Cruz and the prospect of a stronger RAI in which BAT will maintain a 42% stake is insufficient to provide the necessary rating headroom given the current developments. As a result, Fitch now expects slower deleveraging to levels that will likely not be compatible with the 'A-' rating over the rating horizon. KEY RATING DRIVERS No Rating Headroom BAT's IDR reflects Fitch's assumption that the company will continue to face currency headwinds in 2015 and will complete three M&A transactions - the capital contribution into RAI, the tender offer to acquire the remaining 24.7% share the company does not own in Souza Cruz, and the acquisition of central European independent cigarette manufacturer, TDR d.o.o from Adris Grupa d.d. for up to GBP5.5bn in total. Our projected 2015 leverage in the event of all these transactions completing as planned leaves no headroom for further material M&A, other corporate actions or share buybacks over 2015 and 2016. Fitch calculates that the acquisition funding will lead to a deterioration of BAT's credit metrics, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage reaching approximately 3.6x to 3.9x this year, up from an already high 2.7x in 2014. Heightened Litigation Risks The Quebec Superior Court in Canada announced a ruling on 1 June 2015 in favour of the plaintiffs, awarding a total of CAD15.6bn in damages of which BAT's Canadian subsidiary, Imperial Tobacco Canada's (ITC) share would be CAD10.4bn. The judgement follows a 10-year legal challenge against BAT's Canadian subsidiary, ITC. There are strong legal grounds with which to challenge the ruling, and Fitch acknowledges that the process has been started, but the unprecedented court ruling has heightened uncertainties regarding litigation risks. Fitch also notes that there is the possibility of an outflow of CAD743m (GBP390m) in 60 days from 27 May 2015 if a stay of provisional execution order is not granted. Slower Deleveraging Path Expected Our estimated net leverage for BAT is not compatible with its 'A-' rating and we now expect slower deleveraging than initially estimated given the unanticipated events that have taken place since March 2015. BAT's decision to suspend its share buyback programme until at least end-2016, the prospect of a stronger RAI in which BAT will maintain a 42% stake and the future benefits from the full integration of Souza Cruz are insufficient to provide the necessary rating headroom that we previously expected. However, Fitch also believes that the final acquisition cost of the Souza Cruz transaction may be lower than our original expectation of GBP2.3bn. This figure was based on the prevailing GBP/BRL exchange rate of March 2015 and the assumption of a full take-up of the tender offer by the minority shareholders. Since then BRL has weakened against GBP and it is uncertain whether all minority shareholders will tender in their shares. Performance Hit by Currency BAT's reported revenue declined by 5.8% in 1Q15 (2014: -8.4%) as adverse movements in the majority of BAT's key trading currencies continued. This caused the company's free cash flow (FCF) to turn negative in 2014, which we expect to continue into 2015. The FCF margin is expected to be below negative rating guidelines until 2018. However, excluding currencies, BAT's strong innovation ability and pricing power continues to offset volume declines and allows the company to maintain positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the low-to mid-single digits. Stable Business Profile The ratings continue to reflect BAT's position as a leading international tobacco company, supported by the diversity of its portfolio of brands and of the countries it operates in. BAT's geographical diversity, including high-growth emerging markets which Fitch estimates to contribute more than over 50% of total profits, enables the company to protect profits through price increases and cost rationalisation in an industry that is facing declining consumption and the penetration of illicit trade. These industry dynamics have accelerated since 2013, particularly in the EU and Australia but have only slightly impacted BAT's consolidated performance and track record of profit growth in organic terms. Fitch continues to project a healthy EBITDA margin of over 41%-42%. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Low to mid-single digit revenue growth (pricing offsetting volumes), with mid-single digit foreign currency adverse effect in 2015 - Slight operating profit margin improvement over time - 65% dividend pay-out - M&A spending of GBP5.5bn for the RAI investment, Souza Cruz minority buy-out in and TDR acquisition in 2015, and no M&A thereafter - Share buybacks resuming in 2017 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative (Downgrade to BBB+): Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x in 2016 and above a ceiling of 2.8x in the medium term (2014: 2.7x). - FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2014: 6.8x). - A deteriorating operating profile, as evidenced by impaired organic profit growth capability resulting from weak pricing power and lack of cost rationalisation to offset volume contraction leading to FCF margin falling below 3% on a sustained basis (2014: -3.2%). - Adverse development of ongoing litigation leading to unexpected material cash outflows. 