LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
British
American Tobacco plc (BAT) to Negative from Stable and affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Short-term IDR has been
affirmed at
'F2'. In addition, the senior unsecured long-term rating of debt
issued by BAT's
subsidiaries, B.A.T. International Finance plc and B.A.T.
Netherlands Finance
B.V., has been affirmed at 'A-'. The short-term debt rating has
been affirmed at
'F2'.
The rating actions follow the judgement issued by the Quebec
Superior Court in
Canada in favour of the plaintiffs, awarding a total of
CAD15.6bn in damages, of
which BAT's Canadian subsidiary, Imperial Tobacco Canada's (ITC)
share would be
CAD10.4bn (GBP5.5bn at today's exchange rates). Fitch
acknowledges the strong
grounds for appeal and assumes that any cash outflows, if
materialised, would be
significantly below these numbers; however, the unprecedented
court ruling has
heightened uncertainties regarding litigation risks.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the combination
of heightened
litigation risks and already stretched credit metrics beyond
levels compatible
with BAT's rating as a result of three M&A transactions -
capital contribution
in Reynolds American Inc (RAI), Souza Cruz and TDR d.o.o. (TDR)
and our
assumption of continued currency headwinds in 2015.
BAT's suspension of its share buyback programme until at least
end-2016, should
both RAI and Souza Cruz transactions complete in full, and
future benefits from
the full integration of Souza Cruz and the prospect of a
stronger RAI in which
BAT will maintain a 42% stake is insufficient to provide the
necessary rating
headroom given the current developments. As a result, Fitch now
expects slower
deleveraging to levels that will likely not be compatible with
the 'A-' rating
over the rating horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
No Rating Headroom
BAT's IDR reflects Fitch's assumption that the company will
continue to face
currency headwinds in 2015 and will complete three M&A
transactions - the
capital contribution into RAI, the tender offer to acquire the
remaining 24.7%
share the company does not own in Souza Cruz, and the
acquisition of central
European independent cigarette manufacturer, TDR d.o.o from
Adris Grupa d.d. for
up to GBP5.5bn in total. Our projected 2015 leverage in the
event of all these
transactions completing as planned leaves no headroom for
further material M&A,
other corporate actions or share buybacks over 2015 and 2016.
Fitch calculates that the acquisition funding will lead to a
deterioration of
BAT's credit metrics, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
net leverage
reaching approximately 3.6x to 3.9x this year, up from an
already high 2.7x in
2014.
Heightened Litigation Risks
The Quebec Superior Court in Canada announced a ruling on 1 June
2015 in favour
of the plaintiffs, awarding a total of CAD15.6bn in damages of
which BAT's
Canadian subsidiary, Imperial Tobacco Canada's (ITC) share would
be CAD10.4bn.
The judgement follows a 10-year legal challenge against BAT's
Canadian
subsidiary, ITC. There are strong legal grounds with which to
challenge the
ruling, and Fitch acknowledges that the process has been
started, but the
unprecedented court ruling has heightened uncertainties
regarding litigation
risks. Fitch also notes that there is the possibility of an
outflow of CAD743m
(GBP390m) in 60 days from 27 May 2015 if a stay of provisional
execution order
is not granted.
Slower Deleveraging Path Expected
Our estimated net leverage for BAT is not compatible with its
'A-' rating and we
now expect slower deleveraging than initially estimated given
the unanticipated
events that have taken place since March 2015. BAT's decision to
suspend its
share buyback programme until at least end-2016, the prospect of
a stronger RAI
in which BAT will maintain a 42% stake and the future benefits
from the full
integration of Souza Cruz are insufficient to provide the
necessary rating
headroom that we previously expected.
However, Fitch also believes that the final acquisition cost of
the Souza Cruz
transaction may be lower than our original expectation of
GBP2.3bn. This figure
was based on the prevailing GBP/BRL exchange rate of March 2015
and the
assumption of a full take-up of the tender offer by the minority
shareholders.
Since then BRL has weakened against GBP and it is uncertain
whether all minority
shareholders will tender in their shares.
Performance Hit by Currency
BAT's reported revenue declined by 5.8% in 1Q15 (2014: -8.4%) as
adverse
movements in the majority of BAT's key trading currencies
continued. This caused
the company's free cash flow (FCF) to turn negative in 2014,
which we expect to
continue into 2015. The FCF margin is expected to be below
negative rating
guidelines until 2018. However, excluding currencies, BAT's
strong innovation
ability and pricing power continues to offset volume declines
and allows the
company to maintain positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth
in the low-to
mid-single digits.
Stable Business Profile
The ratings continue to reflect BAT's position as a leading
international
tobacco company, supported by the diversity of its portfolio of
brands and of
the countries it operates in. BAT's geographical diversity,
including
high-growth emerging markets which Fitch estimates to contribute
more than over
50% of total profits, enables the company to protect profits
through price
increases and cost rationalisation in an industry that is facing
declining
consumption and the penetration of illicit trade. These industry
dynamics have
accelerated since 2013, particularly in the EU and Australia but
have only
slightly impacted BAT's consolidated performance and track
record of profit
growth in organic terms. Fitch continues to project a healthy
EBITDA margin of
over 41%-42%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low to mid-single digit revenue growth (pricing offsetting
volumes), with
mid-single digit foreign currency adverse effect in 2015
- Slight operating profit margin improvement over time
- 65% dividend pay-out
- M&A spending of GBP5.5bn for the RAI investment, Souza Cruz
minority buy-out
in and TDR acquisition in 2015, and no M&A thereafter
- Share buybacks resuming in 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative (Downgrade to BBB+): Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x in 2016 and above a
ceiling of 2.8x in
the medium term (2014: 2.7x).
- FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2014: 6.8x).
- A deteriorating operating profile, as evidenced by impaired
organic profit
growth capability resulting from weak pricing power and lack of
cost
rationalisation to offset volume contraction leading to FCF
margin falling below
3% on a sustained basis (2014: -3.2%).
- Adverse development of ongoing litigation leading to
unexpected material cash
outflows.
Positive (revision of the Outlook to Stable): Future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 3.0x from 2016.
- FCF margin recovering above 3% reflecting a steady operating
environment
combined with more conservative shareholder remuneration.
- FFO fixed charge cover above 6.0x.
- A positive outcome on ongoing litigation and no material cash
outflows
expected.
