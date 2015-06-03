(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, June 03 (Fitch) Sul America S.A.'s (SASA; Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable Outlook) recently announced agreement to sell its subsidiary Sul America Companhia de Seguros Gerais (SASG) and its large-risks Property & Casualty (P&C) portfolio to AXA Corporate Solutions Brasil e America Latina Resseguros S.A. (AXA CS Brasil, National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating, 'AAA(bra)'/Stable Outlook) is neutral for both companies' ratings, according to Fitch Ratings. Subject to regulatory approvals, SASA will first transfer its large-risks P&C portfolio to SASG, after which AXA CS Brasil will incorporate SASG. As part of the agreement, SASA will transfer approximately 100 professionals dedicated to this business to AXA CS Brasil. The companies expect to receive the regulatory approvals within the next six months. AXA CS Brasil will maintain the new company as a separate insurance subsidiary. In addition, as per the agreement between the two parties, SASA will provide transition services to AXA CS Brasil, including technical and commercial support in renewals and distributions, for a period of one year following the close of the transaction, extendable by AXA CS Brasil. SASA's portfolios that are subject to sale make up a very small portion of the company's overall premium base, which reached BRL16.1 billion as of end-2014 (including pension and saving bonds contributions). SASG's total underwritten premiums, which exclusively are originated in the DPVAT insurance segment (mandatory third-party liability insurance for vehicle owners), were BRL15 million in 2014. During the same period, the large-risks portfolio that will be sold to AXA CS Brasil generated BRL220 million of underwritten premiums in marine (cargo and hull) and property (fire, engineering, general liability and miscellaneous P&C for medium and large companies) lines. The total value of the transaction is BRL135 million. SASA plans to utilize the proceeds for organic growth. AXA CS Brasil's rating is driven by the expected support from its parent, AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance (AXA CS, IFS 'AA-'/Outlook Stable). Fitch does not expect any change in parental support as a result of the transaction. AXA CS Brasil is a local reinsurance company set up in December 2013. It received its operating license from the insurance regulator in August 2014. In line with the global focus and expertise of its parent, AXA CS Brasil operates in commercial P&C lines. In the first five months of 2015, its total underwritten premiums reached BRL16 million. The transaction is in line with both companies' strategic objectives. SASA plans to remain focused on its main businesses of health and auto insurance, as well as life and personal accident, private pension, saving bonds and asset management segments. In the P&C segment, following the sale of its large-risks portfolio, it will concentrate its exposure in the relatively less volatile and highly diversified retail segments. As for AXA CS Brasil, the acquisition provides an opportunity for fast growth in its target segments in Brazil and complements its existing business plan. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Director +55-21-4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology [756650 - 04-SEP-2014] (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here National Scale Ratings Criteria [720082 - 30-OCT-2013] (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here 