BARCELONA/LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
detailed peer
comparison on European automotive manufacturers. The report
reviews the
different factors assessed in the Rating Navigators for European
car
manufacturers and compares how each company is positioned
against its peers on
all characteristics exposed in its Rating Navigator.
Fitch also highlights the factors for which each manufacturer is
relatively
better positioned than its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and those
for which the
group is weakly positioned and hence that constrain its ratings.
Fitch considers that credit profiles have strengthened across
the European car
sector in the past two to three years and expects further
improvement. This is
illustrated by the upgrades of Peugeot SA (PSA) to 'BB-' with a
Positive Outlook
in March 2015, Renault SA to 'BBB-' in November 2014, and
Volkswagen AG to 'A'
in May 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automotive NV (FCA) continues to face
challenges,
notably in terms of free cash flow (FCF) generation, but the
group has
flexibility compared to its positive rating guidelines.
BMW AG, Daimler AG and Volkswagen continue to demonstrate robust
credit profiles
in line with the 'A' category. The German manufacturers'
business and financial
profiles remain stronger than those of their European peers,
despite the recent
rating actions on Renault and PSA. However, we believe that the
gap with volume
manufacturers has narrowed and that the latter will gradually
move back to the
high end of the non-investment grade category, with Renault
already investment
grade.
The operating margins of most manufacturers have increased since
the weak
results posted in 2012. The improvement is particularly
noticeable at Renault
and PSA, whose automotive operations' margins turned positive
again and which we
expect to increase to 3.0%-3.5% through 2016. We also expect
BMW's, Daimler's
and Volkswagen's EBIT margins to remain above 9%, 8% and 6%,
respectively, which
is commensurate with the 'A' category.
Stronger underlying earnings and streamlined working capital are
bolstering cash
generation. However, we expect the improvement in cash from
operations to be
partially absorbed by aggressive investments, earmarked for
growth and new
technology developments, and more generous dividends as net
income grows. This
should limit the extent of FCF growth, although we expect FCF
margins to remain
largely positive.
Leverage has fallen across the sector, especially at the lower
end of the rating
scale. We expect German manufacturers to maintain a net cash
position in the
next two to three years and project Renault's and PSA's net
adjusted leverage to
fall towards breakeven by end-2017. We expect FCA's leverage to
decrease, but to
remain above peers.
We believe that business profiles have also improved. Geographic
and product
diversification has increased across the sector and most groups
are less reliant
on Europe and on a couple of models.
However, the industry's fundamental issues have not disappeared,
despite a
material improvement in credit profiles. Production
overcapacity, intense
competition and price pressure, heavy regulatory burdens and
weak long-term
average cash generation, return on sales and on capital will
continue to burden
manufacturers and constrain upgrades.
The report, entitled 'European Auto Manufacturers' Peer
Comparison - Volume
Manufacturers Accelerate' is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
