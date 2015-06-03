(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Shield
of California's
(BSC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' with a
Stable Rating
Outlook. Today's rating action completes a periodic review of
BSC's rating.
'Scores' assigned to highlighted credit factors underlying BSC's
rating and the
scores' relative influence on the rating are discussed below
under Key Rating
Drivers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Position and Size/Scale scored 'a'; 'higher' influence on
rating: BSC
maintains a 'medium'-sized market profile and size/scale
characteristics. Key
factors underlying BSC's market position include the company's
large but
geographically concentrated market share in California, where
Fitch estimates
the company is the state's third-largest health insurer. They
also include its
diverse enrollment base which consists primarily of employer
group enrollment
but also includes meaningfully sized individual and Medicare
enrollment. In
addition, Fitch expects BSC's previously announced acquisition
of Care1st Health
Plan Inc. (Care1st) to provide the organization with access to
the
Medicaid/MediCal market, a market in which it has historically
not maintained a
presence. With 3.5 million members and a $4.2 billion
stabilization fund at
year-end 2014 and $13.6 billion of 2014 revenues, BSC's
size/scale metrics
overlap Fitch's 'small' and 'medium' size/scale categorizations.
Financial Performance and Earnings scored 'bbb+'; 'higher'
influence on rating:
BSC's 2012-2014 average medical benefit, EBITDA-to-revenues and
annualized net
return on average capital ratios were 84.5%, 3.7% and 4.5%,
respectively, which
are generally consistent with Fitch's 'BBB+' rating category
guidelines.
Fitch's view is that BSC's non-profit status and pledge to
policyholders to
limit its net income to 2% of revenues is likely to suppress the
company's
financial performance metrics at the 'BBB' rating category.
BSC's 2014
financial results improved markedly compared with recent years
although net
results were adversely affected by higher income tax expense
related to the
company's loss of its state income tax exemption and the
non-deductibility of
certain expenses related to the Affordable Care Act's
implementation. Key
factors driving 2014's pre-tax results include strong membership
growth,
primarily in the California individual exchange and non-exchange
markets, and to
a lesser extent, in the employer group market that drove revenue
growth. In
2014, BSC generated $635 million of EBITDA and $162 million of
net income.
Capitalization and Leverage scored 'aa+'; 'moderate influence on
rating: Key
factors underlying this score are the company's strong
risk-based capitalization
(RBC), comparatively low premiums-to-net worth ratio and lack of
financial
leverage. The score has a negative forward trend reflecting
BSC's plan to fund
its acquisition of Care1st by liquidating investment portfolio
assets which will
reduce RBC. Also contributing to the negative trend is 2014
year-over-year
(yoy) growth in each of BSC's premiums, assets, and liabilities
that outpaced
the yoy growth in BSC's net worth for the first time since 2011.
Investments and Liquidity scored 'a'; 'moderate' influence on
rating: BSC's
investments provide solid support for the company's insurance
liabilities. The
company invests predominately in investment-grade fixed maturity
securities and
in recent years the portfolio has consisted of approximately 70%
fixed
maturities, 25% equities and 5% cash. The company has
historically invested more
heavily in equity securities than many publicly-traded health
insurers. Fitch
believes this is a reasonable strategy given BSC's strong
capitalization and
equity securities' higher returns over the long term compared
with fixed
maturity investments, although it does expose BSC's assets to
more equity market
volatility.
Debt Service Capabilities and Financial Flexibility scored
'aa-'; 'lower'
influence on rating: BSC's operating EBITDA averaged $306
million from 2012
through 2014 and the company does not have any debt service
requirements. Fitch
views BSC's strong competitive position in California,
consistent earnings, and
comparative lack of financial commitments as factors that
support the company's
financial flexibility, and Fitch believes that BSC has access
under foreseeable
circumstances to the debt and bank credit markets. Partially
offsetting these
favorable factors is the company's status as a non-stock
public-benefit
corporation, which prevents it from accessing the public equity
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes that Blue Shield of California's concentrated
enrollment in
California makes it very difficult for the company to obtain an
IFS rating
higher than 'A+'. Fitch's view is that single-state enrollment
concentrations
result in exposure to economic and political conditions that
limit feasible
strategic alternatives and expose companies' capital bases to
concentrated
risks.
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade within the
'A' rating
category include:
--Profitable market share gains within the company's core
California market;
--Growth in the size and scale of BSC's revenue and earnings
base while
maintaining the company's 2% of revenues run-rate net earnings
target;
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue and net income/average capital ratios
that more
closely approximate Fitch's 'A' rating category guidelines of
7%.
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade:
--BSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blue Shield
company, or changes
in Fitch's view of the Blue Shield brand's worth from a
marketing perspective,
could result in a multi-notch downgrade;
--Run-rate risk-based capital ratios (company action level
basis) below 350%;
--Run-rate ratios of premiums to stabilization fund (i.e. net
worth) that exceed
5.0x;
--Membership growth that causes Fitch to question BSC's ability
to generate
run-rate net earnings consistent with the company's 2% of
revenue target;
--Care1st's inability to generate enrollment and earnings that
cause Fitch to
question the value of the goodwill asset the BSC organization
will report
subsequent to the acquisition's close.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
--Insurer Financial Strength at 'A' .
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doug Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Jim Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368 3146
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
