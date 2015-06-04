(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final
rating of 'A-' to
Macquarie Bank Limited's (MBL; A/Stable) USD750m Basel-III
compliant Tier 2
subordinated notes, which have been issued under the bank's
USD20bn 144A
program.
The notes mature on 10 June 2025, although they can be redeemed
prior to this
date due to tax and regulatory reasons, subject to prior written
approval by the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes
include a
non-viability clause and qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital
for MBL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated
one notch below
MBL's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' to reflect its below-average
recovery
prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes
convert to
ordinary equity of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL; A-/ Stable),
MBL's listed
parent, in part or in full if APRA deems MBL non-viable without
the conversion.
All of the notes convert to ordinary equity in MGL if MBL needs
a public sector
injection of capital to avoid non-viability. The proportion of
the notes
required to be converted to equity would be written off should
MBL be unable to
convert within five business days of the non-viability event
date. No additional
notching from the VR for non-performance is applied as the VR
already captures
the point of non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the
instrument does not
qualify for any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
MBL's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the bank's VR.
A material weakening of the capital and/or liquidity position
would leave MBL
susceptible to increased market volatility and would likely
result in a
downgrade of its VR. Serious reputational issues may also lead
to negative
rating pressure. Upside rating potential is limited by the
earnings volatility
inherent in some of the businesses of MBL.
