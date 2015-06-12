(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Nine defaults in May, all in the
energy and
metals/mining sectors, fueled the trailing 12-month (TTM) U.S.
high yield
default rate to 2.3%, according to Fitch Ratings. This is the
highest number of
defaults in a single month since October 2009, and pushes the
default rate above
the 2.1% seen in April 2015.
Twenty-eight issuers have defaulted since the beginning of the
year on $22.8
billion of outstanding debt. We have observed a spike in
distressed debt
exchanges (DDEs), with nine DDEs since the beginning of the year
now totaling
$2.6 billion versus three and $0.7 billion for the same time
period last year.
Seven energy and metals/mining DDEs were executed in the past
two months. Energy
and metals/mining now account for 60% of the year to date
defaulted high yield
issuers although they represent only 23% of the universe on a
dollar basis.
'Several recent DDEs have comprised only a small portion of the
issuers'
outstanding bonds,' said Eric Rosenthal, Senior Director of U.S.
Leveraged
Finance. 'The key will be whether they reduce leverage enough to
stave off
further restructurings.'
Recent DDEs for SandRidge Energy, Halcon Resources and Alpha
Natural Resources
represented 1%, 8% and 20% of their outstanding bonds,
respectively.
If those seven energy and metals/mining issuers filed chapter 11
instead of
executing DDEs for only a small portion of their capital
structure, then the TTM
default rate would have been 3% and default volume would have
been $32 billion.
In addition, 35% of all DDEs executed between 2008 - 2014
resulted in a
subsequent default.
Energy sector companies continue to account for a larger share
of 'CCC' or lower
rated bonds, comprising $62 billion of the $259 billion 'CCC' or
lower universe.
This is more than double the amount from one year ago and nearly
equal to the
next three largest sectors combined.
New high yield bond issuance remains strong, registering $149
billion through
end-May 2015. Up 20% from the same period last year, current
volumes are
tracking ahead of the record $307 billion issued in 2012.
The full report, 'U.S. High Yield Default Insight: DDEs Hit HY
Market; Volume
Surpasses 2012 Record Pace,' is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1-212-908-0286
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight
here
