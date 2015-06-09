(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects competition in
the Thai mobile
telecommunications industry to intensify. True Corporation
Public Company
Limited's mobile business, TrueMobile, the third-largest
operator by service
revenue, has strengthened its financial profile and aims to gain
market share
from the top two operators.
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC,
BBB/AA(tha)/Positive),
the second-largest operator, is likely to come under pressure as
it continued to
lose revenue market share in both voice and non-voice services
to market leader
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
(BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable) and
TrueMobile over the past year. In 1Q15, DTAC's revenue market
share in voice was
28.2% and non-voice was 29.5%, falling from 29.3% and 32.9%,
respectively, in
1Q14.
Fitch expects revenue in the saturated voice market to contract
by 10%-15% in
2015 (2014: 12% contraction). The competition will remain
intense as TrueMobile
aims to gain market share in the upcountry, where voice services
still dominate.
This upcountry strategy has helped TrueMobile narrow the gap
with the top two;
TrueMobile's voice revenue market share improved by 190bp yoy to
17.7% in 1Q15
at the expense of AIS and DTAC, which saw their voice revenue
market share fall
by 50bps and 140bps respectively during this period.
Fitch expects all operators to continue to compete aggressively
on data pricing
and handset promotions to increase data usage, which will be the
industry's key
growth driver in the medium term. AIS is likely to benefit most
from rising data
usage given its superior network quality. AIS invested heavily
in its 3G network
over the past two years, and has strengthened its competitive
position in
non-voice service even though it does not offer 4G services.
AIS's non-voice
revenue grew strongly by 33.7% yoy in 1Q15, faster than the
industry's 26.7%
expansion; its non-voice revenue market share improved by 260bp
to 50.5% in 1Q15
from 47.9% in 1Q14.
Although TrueMobile has narrowed the gap on market share with
its competitors,
its earnings and profitability will remain significantly weaker
than that of its
peers. This is mainly due to the company's relatively higher
costs due to its
smaller size and high marketing expenses. TrueMobile's EBITDA
margin (net of
network rental revenue) was weak at 12.2% for the 12 months to
March 2015,
compared with 44% for AIS and 33% for DTAC.
We do not expect DTAC's weakening market share to have an
immediate impact on
its credit ratings, which already take into account higher
competition and
investment. DTAC's operating cash flow will remain solid and it
has high rating
headroom. The company's strategy is to compete on network
quality rather than
price. Fitch believes that the company will continue to benefit
from regulatory
cost saving as it migrates subscribers to the 3G licence system
from the 2G
concession system.
The Positive Outlook on DTAC continues to reflect Fitch
expectation that the
company should be able to maintain strong earnings and financial
leverage of
below 1.5x (end-1Q15: 1.4x). However, before upgrading DTAC to
'BBB+/AA+(tha)',
we would expect the company's operating EBITDAR margin to
improve to over 40% on
sustained basis (12 months to March 2015: 35%). The Positive
Outlook indicates
that these conditions may be met within two years.
Contact:
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
