(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) A second year of low milk prices
will raise
asset-quality pressure at New Zealand banks, says Fitch Ratings.
The full impact
will depend on how long it will take milk prices to recover, and
on future
interest rates and the level of the New Zealand dollar.
New Zealand's banks have significant exposure to the dairy
industry. Dairy
farmers account for the bulk of agricultural output, and dairy
loans make up
nearly two-thirds of total agricultural loans while agriculture
accounted for
14.5% of total banking system claims in April 2015, according to
the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).
Exposure at financial year-end 2014 at the country's four
largest lenders was:
15% of total credit exposure at Bank of New Zealand; 12% at ANZ
Bank New
Zealand; 11% at ASB Bank; and 8% at Westpac New Zealand.
Farmers are well placed to withstand this season's weaker prices
because of the
substantial cash payout by Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
(which exports
95% of the milk produced by New Zealand farmers) from the
2013-2014 season,
which was the highest to date. Smaller payouts in this season
were widely
anticipated following last year's drop in global dairy prices,
and farmers have
generally used last season's high prices and dividends to pay
down debt or
invest. Deleveraging should make the sector more robust,
although supply could
rise and prices fall further if farmers invest in fixed assets.
The depreciation of the New Zealand dollar since mid-2014 has
cushioned farmers
from the impact of global price falls by supporting prices in
New Zealand
dollars.
Nevertheless, the failure of prices to recover towards the
long-term average of
NZD6.00 per kg of milk sold by mid-2015 will exert pressure on
asset quality
within banks' dairy exposures. Last month's RBNZ Financial
Stability Report
projected that lower payouts could result in 25% of dairy
farmers experiencing
negative cash flow.
Banks' credit assessments when lending to dairy farmers tend to
incorporate
long-term average payouts. If payouts remain below levels used
for
serviceability assessments, these may prove too generous for the
most highly
leveraged borrowers (RBNZ analysis has shown that 10% of dairy
farms account for
around one-third of sector debt).
Dairy farmers are more vulnerable to rising interest rates than
in the past.
RBNZ data shows that floating-rate loans amounted to 72% of
total dairy lending
in June 2014, up from 16% in 2008. Lower milk prices could have
an indirect
effect on dairy loan asset quality, if lower farm incomes weigh
on economic
growth and sentiment sufficiently to influence monetary policy
and reduce
pressure for further tightening. However, this is far from
certain.
Lower milk prices also widen New Zealand's current account
deficit, increasing
the economy's reliance on external funding. This could make
domestic funding
conditions more sensitive to changes in global liquidity and
investor sentiment.
We anticipated a modest deterioration in asset quality across
banks' loan books
in 2015 following the cumulative 1pp increase in the official
cash rate (OCR)
last year. System impaired-loan ratios have started rising from
cyclical lows in
the six months to end-1Q15. New Zealand banks are generally well
capitalised,
have strong profitability and sound asset quality. This gives
them ample
capacity to absorb impaired-loan levels similar to 2009-2010.
Fonterra cut its forecast Farmgate Milk Price for 2014-2015 by
10c per kg of
milk sold to NZD4.40 last week, the lowest in eight years. It
set its opening
forecast for 2015-2016 at NZD5.25 per kg of milk sold. Combined
with its
forecast dividend range, cash payouts to its members for
2014-2015 will remain
below the long-term historical average.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
