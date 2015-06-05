(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bahrain's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating(IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and
Long-term local
currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
issue ratings on
Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and 'BBB' from 'BBB+',
respectively. The agency
has simultaneously affirmed Bahrain's Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'
and Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Lower oil prices have added to the strain on Bahrain's fiscal
position. Fiscal
deficits have been recorded each year since 2008 and based on
Fitch's oil price
assumptions, the deficit is forecast to reach double digits,
estimated at -10.9%
of GDP in 2015 from -5.5% of GDP in 2014, before falling into
high single digits
in 2016 and 2017. Fitch estimates Bahrain's fiscal breakeven oil
price to be
around USD 130/bl compared with an oil forecast for Brent to
average USD65/bl in
2015, highlighting the fiscal challenges confronting the
country. The policy
response has been modest, with the authorities taking a cautious
approach due to
social and competitiveness considerations.
The emergence of sizeable fiscal deficits has led to a rapid
rise in the general
government debt burden, which reached 45.1% of GDP in 2014,
materially above the
'BBB' median of 41.1%. Fich forecasts the governmet debt will
continue climbing,
reaching 54.2% of GDP in 2015 and 58.6% of GDP in 2016 on
current policy
settings.
Bahrain's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Economic growth is above peers and has been unaffected by the
fall in oil
prices. Real non-oil growth was 4.9% in 2014, driven by tourism,
social and
personal services and construction. Execution of GCC-financed
project work by
local subcontractors will support non-oil growth of 4.0%-4.5%
over the forecast
period. The tourism industry, which is driven by the Saudi
Arabian market, is
also expected to continue registering high growth. Major
expansions to
manufacturing projects will contribute to growth. Inflation is
forecast to stay
below the peer median.
Bahrain's external balance sheet is stronger than its 'BBB'
rated peers. The net
external creditor position of 164% of GDP compares with a peer
median of -5.4%
of GDP. After 12 consecutive years of current account surpluses,
a small deficit
is forecast for 2015. The current account is forecast to return
to surplus in
2016. Although gross oil exports are over 50% of current
external receipts
(CXR), Bahrain also imports oil from Saudi Arabia to refine for
export products,
meaning net oil exports are 25% of CXR.
Governance indicators are below the peer median. There has been
no progress in
resolving the political stalemate since the opposition Wefaq
party boycotted the
elections of November 2014. The boycott appears to have lost
Wefaq support and
the government does not seem inclined to deal with the party's
current
leadership. Sporadic low-level violence continues in some Shia
villages, but the
government has this under control and there is no disruption to
business
activity.
Bahrain's financing flexibility has allowed it to be a regular
Eurobond issuer,
most recently raising USD1.25bn at a 30-year maturity in August.
The domestic
capital market continues to provide the main source of
financing. The government
has active conventional and Islamic issuance programmes and
issued its first
10-year domestic sukuk in January 2015.
GDP per capita and broader human development and business
environment indicators
exceed the 'BBB' median. The strong regulatory framework and
local skill base,
combined with low costs, are key supports to the financial
sector.
Bahraini banks have enjoyed strong profitability, rising
capitalisation, and
declining NPLs. The smaller Islamic banks have continued to
merge. The sector is
in the process of preparing for the implementation of Basel III
regulations, and
the Central Bank is overseeing measures aimed at improving
corporate governance
and oversight.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A rise in government debt/GDP above our current forecasts, for
example owing
to an inadequate policy response or a sustained period of oil
prices below out
current forecasts.
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security situation.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Significant fiscal measures which reduce the budget deficit
and are consistent
with the stabilisation and then decline of the government
debt-to-GDP ratio in
the medium term.
- A broadly accepted political solution that eases political
unrest.
- A recovery in oil prices that improves public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will average USD65/b in 2015
and USD75/b in
2016.
Fitch assumes that Bahrain will continue to benefit from savings
through the
implementation of GCC development projects financed by Kuwait,
Saudi Arabia, and
the UAE. Lower oil prices are not assumed to impact the flow of
funds from these
countries.
Fitch assumes there will be no challenge to the rule of the
royal family or the
current succession. Fitch assumes no material deterioration in
the internal
security situation but also does not expect a comprehensive
political solution
to be achieved in the near term.
Bahrain is in a volatile region and its rating factors in
existing tensions and
conflicts which are assumed to continue. Fitch assumes that
regional
geopolitical conflicts will not directly impact Bahrain or its
ability to trade.
