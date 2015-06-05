(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB-'
to the $500 million unsecured term loan due 2020 entered into by
Washington
Prime Group, L.P., a subsidiary of WP Glimcher Inc. (NYSE: WPG).
The company
intends to use the proceeds to repay in full the outstanding
indebtedness under,
and to terminate, the bridge term loan agreement dated Jan. 15,
2015 and for
other corporate purposes. The bridge loan was previously put in
place to
facilitate the merger of Washington Prime Group, Inc. and
Glimcher Realty Trust
(previously NYSE: GRT), which formed WP Glimcher Inc. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' IDR takes into account that WPG's leverage is
expected to improve
towards the 6.0x-6.5x range over the next 12-to-24 months
compared with 7.0x as
of March 31, 2015 pro forma. Pro forma adjustments include the
closing of the
O'Connor Mall Partners, L.P. (O'Connor) joint venture, which
resulted in
approximately $430 million of cash to WPG and the transfer to
O'Connor of a 49%
share of the mortgage debt on the five assets held by the joint
venture, the
term loan due 2020, refinancings of mortgage debt on Pearlridge
Center located
in Aiea, Hawaii and Scottsdale Quarter located in Scottsdale,
Arizona and the
redemption of series G preferred stock. WPG's credit strengths
include improved
mall and community center asset quality following the merger and
WPG's
successful transition towards self-management thus far. WPG will
retain ties to
Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG, IDR of 'A' with a Stable
Outlook), which
spun off Washington Prime Group, Inc. in May 2014, for the
remaining duration of
agreements related to WPG's separation from SPG.
Joint Venture Improves Leverage; Still Above Pre-Merger Levels
Leverage is 7.0x as of March 31, 2015 pro forma, compared with
7.6x as of March
31, 2015 normalized and 5.2x pre-merger for full-year 2014.
Leverage is
typically higher in the first quarter of the year due to EBITDA
seasonality and
March 31, 2015 pro forma leverage is before the impact of merger
synergies and
the announced management transition (addressed below), which the
company
estimates will result in $12-$16 million of expense savings by
year-end 2016. A
joint venture to reduce WPG's corporate leverage and improve
liquidity was among
Fitch's expectations at the time of the merger. The joint
venture values the
assets at $1.625 billion implying a 5.25% capitalization rate,
indicating that
the JV properties are certain of WPG's stronger assets. The sale
improves the
company's leverage but also signaled the company's willingness
to monetize
certain high quality assets such as Pearlridge Center and
Scottsdale Quarter.
WPG is targeting leverage of 6.0x-6.5x by 2016, and leverage
sustaining below
6.0x may result in positive momentum in the ratings and/or
Outlook. Fitch
defines leverage as debt less readily available cash to
recurring operating
EBITDA.
Material Improvement in Liquidity Position
The term loan due 2020 lifts uncertainty surrounding the bridge
loan repayment,
which was scheduled to mature in January 2016, and WPG's
liquidity coverage
ratio is 1.3x for April 1, 2015 through Dec. 31, 2016 pro forma.
Fitch defines
liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by uses.
Liquidity sources
include unrestricted cash, availability under the company's
revolving credit
facility, and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities. Liquidity
uses include pro rata debt maturities, projected recurring
capital expenditures,
and cost to complete development through 2016. Should the
company refinance 80%
of secured debt maturities through 2016, which is not Fitch's
expectation,
liquidity coverage would improve to 2.9x. Following the
Pearlridge Center and
Scottsdale Quarter mortgage refinancings, the company now has
$475.5 million of
secured debt maturing through 2016 down from $842.1 million as
of March 31,
2015.
The company's contingent liquidity, as measured by unencumbered
assets
(unencumbered net operating income divided by a stressed
8.5%
capitalization rate) to net unsecured debt is 2.1x pro forma,
which is adequate
for the 'BBB-' rating.
Solid Fixed-Charge Coverage
On April 15, 2015, WPG redeemed its 8.125% series G preferred
stock.
Fixed-charge coverage was 3.3x pro forma, which is solid for the
'BBB-' rating,
flat when compared with 1Q2015. However, the repurchase was a
leveraging
transaction on the margin as Fitch considers preferred stock as
equity. Fitch
anticipates that this ratio will remain around 3.0x-3.5x for the
next several
years. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less
recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent
adjustments divided by
interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
Diversified Tenant Base; Exposure to Sears and JC Penney
The GRT merger improved WPG's asset quality as measured by
increased stabilized
mall sales per square foot and rents (rents were $21.11 as of
March 31, 2015
compared with $21.00 as of Dec. 31, 2014), which Fitch views
favorably.
Occupancy declined sequentially, however, to 91.9% as of March
31, 2015 from
93.2% as of Dec. 31, 2014. The merger also deepened WPG's
presence in Midwest
markets, while expanding the footprint in California, Florida
and Texas.
Tenant concentration is limited, and top tenants include Signet
Jewelers at 3.2%
of total base minimum rent, L Brands Inc. (IDR of 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook)
at 2.7% and Foot Locker Inc. at 2.2%. Exposure to weaker tenants
such as Sears
Holding Corp. (IDR of 'CC') and JCPenney Company, Inc. (IDR of
'CCC') is
manageable at only 1.2% and 1.4% of rent, respectively. However,
these are the
largest two tenants by gross leaseable area at 12.2% and 9.1%,
respectively, a
credit concern given the potential impact that an anchor's
traffic and viability
has on the overall mall's traffic.
Management Transition
On June 1, 2015, WPG announced that Mark Ordan, currently the
Executive Chairman
of the Board, will transition to serve as non-executive Chairman
of the Board
effective as of January 1, 2016. Michael Glimcher will continue
to serve as the
Company's Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Merger
integration was
effectuated under Ordan's leadership, and this announcement
creates a simpler
senior management structure going forward and should comprise a
component of the
$12 million to $16 million of estimated general and
administrative expense and
property operating expense merger synergies by year-end 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the following for WPG over the next 12-to-24
months:
--1.5% to 3.5% same-store NOI growth primarily driven by
positive re-leasing
spreads;
--Ongoing refinancing of debt maturities, capital expenditures
and development
with long-term capital sources, primarily unsecured bonds along
with retained
cash flow;
--Adjusted funds from operations payout ratio in 60-65% range;
--Further unencumbering of the portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on the rating
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x (pro
forma leverage is
7.0x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (pro forma
fixed-charge coverage is 3.3x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets, using a stressed
8.5%
capitalization rate, coverage of net unsecured debt sustaining
above 3.0x (this
ratio is 2.1x pro forma).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (this ratio is 1.3x
pro forma);
--Sustained deterioration in operating fundamentals or asset
quality (e.g.,
sustained negative SSNOI results or negative leasing spreads);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.8x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates WP Glimcher Inc. and Washington Prime,
Group, L.P. as
follows:
WP Glimcher Inc.
--IDR 'BBB-'.
Washington Prime Group, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--$900 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
'BBB-';
--$1 billion senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-';
--$250 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: April 23, 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 18
Nov 2014)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.