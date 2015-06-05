(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cameroon's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Country Ceiling for Cameroon at 'BBB-', in line
with the Country
Ceiling for Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique
Centrale (CEMAC) at
'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Cameroon's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
Cameroon benefits from relatively robust growth momentum.
However, GDP per
capita remains well below peers. Investment-led growth has been
driven by public
infrastructure projects, which has also led to a rapid increase
in debt levels.
Oil accounts for less than 10% of GDP, which is low compared
with other rated
African oil producers. Cameroon benefits from the institutional
and monetary
framework of the CEMAC, but structural weaknesses continue to
weigh on growth
prospects and the rating.
GDP growth is estimated to have accelerated to about 5.6% in
2014 and is
expected to continue fluctuating around 5% in the coming years,
on the back of
public investment and increased commodity production. Despite
this, demographic
trends will limit GDP per capita growth. Structural constraints,
lack of skilled
labour, infrastructure bottlenecks and execution issues on major
projects
continue to weigh on growth prospects. The newly built Kribi
power plant will
allow for a modest pick-up in aluminium production, although
missing links to
the broader economy limit spill-over effects.
Oil production grew again in the first months of 2015, reaching
100,000bpd.
Current investment and exploration, notably in the offshore
Kribi/Campo
oilfield, indicates further growth in oil production in the
coming years. Oil
represents about 25% of fiscal revenue.
The fiscal deficit shrank slightly in 2014, to an estimated 3.5%
of GDP, but is
expected to widen again in the coming years, around 5% of GDP,
primarily as a
result of the government's ambitious investment programme, which
represents
nearly 40% of public spending. Military spending will also grow,
in response to
the threat posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group. Lower oil
prices will weigh
on public revenue (a reduction of about 3%-4% of GDP in 2015),
as the non-oil
tax base is narrow compared with rating peers, but the reduction
in retail fuel
subsidies (about 2.8% of GDP in 2013, down to an expected
1.0%-1.5% in 2015)
will reduce the fiscal impact.
Public debt is forecast to reach nearly 30% of GDP in 2015 and
to continue to
grow afterwards, compared with about 20% in 2013. Debt will
continue to grow to
an expected 40% of GDP by 2019, on the back of the government's
large investment
programme, posing risks to fiscal sustainability. External debt
will grow and
become less concessional, raising debt service costs and
limiting financing
flexibility. The local market is not deep enough to absorb the
government's
large financing needs, which could pose liquidity and execution
risk.
Fitch views public finance management as a key weakness. The
government runs up
arrears (nearly 5% of GDP according to IMF estimates), notably
to public
companies, as a form of financing. Although precise figures are
not available,
this raises the risk of further fiscal slippage or the
accumulation of
contingent liabilities.
The current account deficit widened to an estimated 4.6% of GDP
in 2014, and is
expected to grow to nearly 5% in 2015-16. This is mainly due to
investment-linked import growth and the decline in oil prices.
However, Franc
zone membership has ensured a supportive macro environment,
including a stable
currency and low inflation. The monetary arrangement is backed
by high foreign
reserves pooled at the central bank and the French Treasury's
guarantee on
currency convertibility, thereby effectively reducing foreign
currency liquidity
risks.
Security issues linked to the activity of the Boko Haram
terrorist group remain
present in the north of the country. Mainly based in
neighbouring Nigeria, Boko
Haram does not appear to have a territorial agenda in Cameroon
but is proving
disruptive to tourism and dents business and investor
confidence. Cross-border
attacks from Boko Haram have led to an up-scaling of the
military presence, and
several joint operations with the Chadian and Nigerian armies
have taken place.
Fitch does not expect the conflict to be resolved soon.
The eventual succession to President Biya, aged 82, is a
continuing source of
political risk. The immediate transition issue has been resolved
with the 2013
senatorial elections, as the President of the Senate will assume
power in the
transition period. However, the succession to President Biya
could break the
balance of power between the different religious, ethnic and
linguistic groups,
in particular between the north (Muslim) and the south
(Christian), in a context
of rising insecurity in the north.
Data quality and timeliness is weak, hampering fiscal and
economic management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Further large budget slippages or a loosening of the fiscal
stance, which
accelerates the accumulation of public debt.
- A slowdown in GDP growth that would worsen debt dynamics and
widen the gap
between GDP growth and per capita incomes compared with rating
peers.
- A widening of the current account deficit, leading to growing
external
indebtedness.
- Political events triggered at the time of the succession to
President Biya or
an intensification of Boko Haram terrorist activity in the north
of the country.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Improved management of public finances, leading to a reduction
in arrears to
public enterprises and state suppliers, and an improvement in
debt dynamics.
- Effective measures to improve the business climate resulting
in higher private
sector led growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary arrangement.
- Fitch's current assumption for Cameroon's medium-term growth
is 5.5%.
- Fitch assumes that the oil price (Brent) will be USD65 per
barrel in 2015, and
USD75 per barrel in 2016.
- Fitch does not expect the tensions with Boko Haram to escalate
significantly.
Contact:
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
Oil: Fiscal Breakevens a Key Guide to Exportersâ€™ Sovereign
Credit Risk [814108 -
25-NOV-2014]
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.