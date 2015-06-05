(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to The
Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's (MLI) previously issued
CAD350 million
2.389% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due 2026 (Manulife
Financial
Corporation (MFC) guarantor).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Proceeds from the issuances will be used for general corporate
purposes,
including future refinancing requirements. Fitch expects June
30, 2015 pro forma
financial leverage following the subordinated debt issue, the
redemption of
CAD350 million of class A, series 1 preferred shares and the
maturity of CAD550
million of medium term notes to decline modestly to 19.5% from
19.7% at March
31, 2015.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of MFC and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with
a Stable Outlook on Jan. 27, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Decline in core earnings;
--Elevated charges for actuarial methods and assumptions or
experience losses;
--Fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis below 6x;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%;
--A sustained drop in MFC's risk-adjusted capital position with
no plans or
ability to rectify. This would include the MCCSR ratio falling
below 200%. The
ratings on the U.S. insurance subsidiaries could be impacted if
the U.S.
risk-based capital ratio fell below 400%;
--Inability to successfully integrate the Standard Life Canada
acquisition.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Continued improvement in profitability on both a core earnings
and reported
net income basis;
--An increase in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis
to over 10x;
--Maintaining current capital and earnings sensitivity to
interest rate and
equity markets;
--Continued maintenance of financial leverage near 20%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--CAD350 million 2.389% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2026
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-'.
Fitch currently rates the MFC entities as follows:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--CAD550 million medium term notes 5.161% due 2015 'A-';
--USD600 million senior notes 3.40% due 2015 'A-';
--CAD900 million medium term notes 4.079% due 2015 'A-';
--CAD400 million medium term notes 5.505% due 2018 'A-';
--CAD600 million medium term notes 7.768% due 2019 'A-';
--USD500 million senior notes 4.90% due 2020 'A-';
--CAD350 million 4.10% non-cumulative class A, series 1,
preferred stock 'BBB';
--CAD350 million 4.65% non-cumulative class A, series 2,
preferred stock 'BBB';
--CAD300 million 4.50% non-cumulative class A, series 3,
preferred stock 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.20% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 3
stock 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 5
stock 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 7
stock 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 9
stock 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.0% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 11
stock 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 3.80% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 13
stock 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 3.90% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 15
stock 'BBB';
--CAD350 million 3.90% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 17
stock 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 3.80% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 19
stock 'BBB'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--CAD1 billion 7.405% MaCS II series 1 'A-'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--CAD550 million 4.448% fixed/floating senior debentures due
2026 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-';
--CAD650 million 5.059% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2041
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'BBB+'.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'AA-';
--IDR 'A+';
--CAD550 million 4.210% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2021
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-';
--CAD500 million 4.165% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2022
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-';
--CAD200 million 2.819% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-';
--CAD250 million 2.926% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-';
--CAD500 million 2.811% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2024
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-';
--CAD500 million 2.640% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2025
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-';
--CAD750 million 2.100% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2025
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS 'AA-';
--IDR 'A+';
--USD450 million surplus notes 7.375% due 2024 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS 'AA-'.
John Hancock Global Funding II
--Global MTN program 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
