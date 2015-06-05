(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) The announcement that National Health Service regulators are to take control of health care services in three English regions supports our view that NHS Foundation Trusts (FTs) benefit from strong regulatory oversight, Fitch Ratings says. This will become more important as the FT sector comes under growing operational and financial pressure. Pressure on health services is having a growing financial impact on FTs. In FY15 the sector recorded an aggregate deficit for the first time, of GBP349m (compared to a planned deficit of GBP10m) and 0.8% of operating revenues. This was partly due to the greater use of agency staff in A&E. Meeting FY16 targets will be even tougher after the Health Secretary announced NHS budgets would have to deliver substantial savings. The announcement shows that the relevant authorities maintain strong regulatory oversight and a willingness to intervene to safeguard patient services if FTs are thought to be failing. This is consistent with previous action. For example, in 2013 Mid-Staffordshire FT was dissolved and its two hospitals transferred to two other trusts, demonstrating that the regulator was capable of safeguarding FTs' assets, protecting the interests of patients and taxpayers, and underpinning FTs' creditworthiness. This intervention also spurred other FTs to strengthen governance and delivery of patient care. Monitor has recently announced measures to help FTs adopt better financial practices. Practical support to improve operational performance will include advice, "buddying" arrangements and leadership training. We think this is positive for FTs. The level of oversight and support provided by the regulator and other Department of Health bodies will remain an important part of our credit assessment. It is already part of our FT rating approach, which combines a standalone assessment using our not-for-profit hospitals and health systems rating criteria and public-sector entity criteria, and an uplift to reflect the strong regulatory oversight. The chief executive of NHS England said this week that regulators would work more closely together to make improvements in health services in three regions - Essex, North Cumbria, and Northern, Eastern and Western Devon. These are the first large regional interventions under the new "success regime". They aim to tackle perceived system-wide failures in patient care caused by financial problems, staff shortages and long waiting times. NHS England, the sector regulator Monitor, and the NHS Trust Development Authority will all be involved. We affirmed Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's 'A'/Stable rating in November. Contact: Ines Callahan Associate Director International Public Finance +34 93 467 8745 Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Guilhem Costes Senior Director International Public Finance +34 93 323 8410 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust [799428 - 01-DEC-2014] here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.