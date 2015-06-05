(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Greece's decision to bundle four
payments due to the IMF
this month highlights the extreme pressure on government
funding, Fitch Ratings
says. It does not have direct implications for Greece's 'CCC'
sovereign rating.
Greece has informed the IMF that it plans to bundle four
repayments, totalling
around EUR1.5bn, into one payment, now due on 30 June. The IMF
said that members
can ask to bundle principal payments falling due in a calendar
month "to address
the administrative difficulty of making multiple payments in a
short period."
The first of the bundled payments, worth just over EUR300m, is
due today.
Fitch's ratings reflect the risk of default to private rather
than official
sector creditors, so delaying repayment to the IMF is not in and
of itself a
ratings default. Nevertheless, bundling this month's repayments
illustrates the
pressure that a lack of market or official funding and tight
liquidity
conditions for Greek banks are putting on Greece's sovereign
liquidity. Our
'CCC' sovereign rating, affirmed last month, indicates that
default on privately
held bonds is a real possibility.
The risk that Greece misses its larger IMF payment at end-June
cannot be
discounted. The prospect of fiscal disbursements from Greece's
official
creditors is highly uncertain. The Greek government has not
accepted the
proposals presented by the institutions (the European
Commission, European
Central Bank, and IMF) this week. If the two sides do agree a
deal, it will meet
political opposition from elements of Syriza most hostile to the
institutions'
proposals for pensions and public sector wages.
Time constraints mean we expect that an agreement would take the
form of a
further extension of Greece's existing programme beyond end-June
and partial
disbursements, conditional on Greece demonstrating its
commitment to its terms.
These funds would primarily be used to meet redemptions, which
will rise sharply
in July and August as bonds held by the Eurosystem fall due, as
well as enabling
Greece to fund a small ongoing deficit.
Missing the larger end-June payment to the IMF would be credit
negative. If no
outline agreement between Greece and the institutions were in
place, it would
increase the risk that the ECB restricts Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) to
Greek banks. This may ultimately lead to restrictions on the
banking sector to
reduce liquidity strains, including capital controls. The risk
of capital
controls is reflected in our 'B-' Country Ceiling for Greece,
which is just one
notch above the sovereign IDR.
