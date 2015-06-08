(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch-rated EMEA tobacco companies have
no scope for
further debt-funded acquisitions at current ratings, nor share
buybacks before
2017, Fitch Ratings says. This is because of leverage that is
higher than we
normally consider compatible with their ratings. Deal making
ticked up in the
last year, due to the materialisation of rare M&A opportunities
in this
consolidated industry and to currency movements that have made
the assets more
attractive to buy. But further acquisitions will likely result
in negative
rating actions unless they are either very small, or funded by
equity.
We revised the Outlook on British American Tobacco's (BAT) 'A-'
rating to
Negative last week, reflecting a combination of heightened
litigation risks, our
assumption of continued adverse currency movements and stretched
credit metrics
as a result of three planned M&A transactions: a USD4.7bn
capital contribution
to its associate Reynolds American (RAI) that will help fund
RAI's acquisition
of Lorillard, the remaining stake in Souza Cruz that BAT doesn't
already own for
up to GBP2.3bn and, most recently, Croatia's Adris Grupa for
EUR550m.
Together we expect these three M&A transactions, if completed in
full, to
increase funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to
between 3.6x and
3.9x this year, up from an already high 2.7x in 2014. This will
leave no
headroom for further material M&A, other corporate actions or
share buybacks
before 2017, while a downgrade would be likely if leverage is
above 3x in 2016
or above 2.8x in the medium term. We have not factored in any
cash outflows as a
result of last week's Canadian class action court ruling due to
the potential
for appeals and uncertainty over the final size and timing of
any damages.
Similarly the negative outlook on Imperial Tobacco's 'BBB'
rating reflects the
increase in leverage from its USD7.1bn acquisition of assets
divested by RAI and
Lorillard as part of their tie-up. We expect this deal to result
in FFO adjusted
leverage peaking at 4.3x in FY15 before declining to 3.6x in
FY17, which would
still be high for its 'BBB' rating. If Imperial implements its
initiatives to
enhance cash-flow generation and returns to profit growth over
FY15 to FY17,
there is a chance that Imperial's credit risk profile will
improve and thus the
Outlook could be revised back to Stable, but any further
acquisitions that
increased leverage would make this less likely.
Philip Morris International lacks leverage headroom at its
'A'/Stable rating
level, driven largely by debt issuance to fund previous share
buybacks, adverse
currency movements, challenging trading conditions in some of
its key markets
and a small Russian acquisition in 2013. We expect FFO gross
adjusted leverage
to peak in 2015 at above 3.5x before falling slowly by 2018 to
the 2.5x-2.7x,
which would be compatible with its ratings. The suspension of
share buybacks
from 2015 indicates PMI's willingness to protect its credit
metrics.
Contact:
Ching Mei Chia
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
Corporates
+39 02 8790 87214
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
