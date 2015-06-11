(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC IC
Alliance
Polis's (Alliance Polis) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'B' and
National IFS rating at 'BB+(kaz)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Alliance Polis's weak operating performance,
its capital
score under Fitch's Prism capital model, which is below
'somewhat weak', and the
moderate quality of its investment assets. The ratings also take
into account
the track record of capital support from the existing
shareholder and reduced
uncertainty over the workers' compensation (WC) reserving risk.
In 2014 Alliance Polis reported a KZT1.2bn net loss, which was a
combination of
a negative KZT1.6bn underwriting result and positive investment
income. This was
a significant improvement from the KZT2.7bn net loss and
KZT3.3bn underwriting
loss in 2013, when the insurer experienced a major negative
reserve development
for the WC line. Net of this one-off reserve development,
Alliance Polis's
underwriting performance also moderately improved in 2014 from
2013 mainly due
to expense economies.
The insurer's combined ratio improved to 129% in 2014 from 239%
in 2013 largely
due to the reduced volatility in the WC loss ratio. However, net
of the WC line,
the insurer's loss ratio deteriorated to 54% in 2014 from 45% in
2013. A release
of the claims case reserve in the general third-party liability
line was the key
driver of a better loss ratio in 2013. With an average loss
ratio of 47% in
2009-2012, the insurer demonstrates relatively stable
underwriting discipline in
the non-WC portfolio.
In 4M15 the insurer reported a KZT0.5bn loss, a weakening from
the KZT0.3bn loss
in 4M14 due to lower investment income. The combined ratio
improved to 124% from
144% in the same period driven by a stronger loss ratio, while
other components
remained the same.
In May 2015 Kazakhstan enforced the long-standing regulations on
professional
diseases, disability and WC insurance. The changes have been
positive for the
insurers exposed to WC insurance, as coverage will be reduced
and a moderate
release of the line's incurred-but-not-reported reserves is
expected. Fitch does
not expect this release to have a major immediate effect on
Alliance Polis's net
result. The schedule and amount of the reserve release should be
available after
the next regular actuarial review.
Alliance Polis's combined ratio continues to be pressured by
administrative
expenses, which remained large at 59% in 2014. This was an
improvement from 69%
in 2013 in the context of 94% growth of gross written premium
(GWP) in 2014
after a reduction by 25% in 2013. The premium growth was
relatively diversified,
with compulsory motor third-party liability, health and property
lines being the
drivers of growth. Positively, GWP growth was accompanied by
stable levels of
acquisition costs. Fitch believes that a reduction in the
expense ratio, either
through a cut in expenses or expense economies made at the point
of business
growth, would be essential for a healthier underwriting result.
The net loss has continued to erode Alliance Polis's equity,
although the
shareholder's support has largely limited the amount of the
erosion. In
accordance with the commitment, the shareholder injected KZT1bn
of capital in
4Q14. As a result, equity had shrunk only by 11% to KZT3.2bn at
end-2014 in the
context of a negative return on adjusted equity (ROAE) of 35% in
2014 (2013:
minus 53%). The loss-making performance has reduced the capital
further to
KZT2.8bn at end-4M15. In response, the shareholder plans to
support the insurer
with a further KZT1bn in 2H15.
Despite the capital erosion, the insurer's regulatory capital
remains strong
with the solvency margin at 174% at end-4M15 (end-2014: 142%).
The required
capital component under the regulatory solvency formula
continues to be driven
by the local minimum capital requirement in absolute terms. The
volume of
business has been too low so far to determine the required
capital under this
Solvency I-like formula, but may well overrun the minimum
capital in 2015.
From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, Alliance
Polis's
risk-adjusted capital score remains below 'somewhat weak' based
on 2014 results.
It demonstrates a moderate negative trend compared with 2013.
Target capital has
increased, driven by 81% growth of net written premiums (NWP) in
2014 from 2013,
whereas available capital has moderately shrunk. Asset risk has
remained fairly
stable, as the insurer continues to focus on the deposits and
bonds of local
banks, predominantly rated in speculative grade.
On the positive side, Fitch notes reduced uncertainty from the
employers'
liability litigation and the related pressure of the reserving
risk on the
insurer's risk-adjusted capital position. Based on the
continuing strong growth
of NWP at 51% and a non-annualised ROAE at minus 17% in 4M15,
Fitch considers
any significant strengthening of Alliance Polis's Prism capital
score as
unlikely in 2015 even with the planned KZT1bn capital injection
in 2H15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include an
improvement in
the insurer's operating performance to at least a positive net
profit, with
continuing balanced premium growth and a healthier underwriting
result, and no
weakening in the risk-adjusted capital position from the current
level, as
assessed by Fitch's capital model.
The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch's view of the
shareholder's continuing
willingness to support the company changes and capital continues
to be rapidly
eroded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
