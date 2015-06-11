(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan-based
Kompetenz Joint Stock Company's (Kompetenz) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B' and its National IFS rating at 'BB(kaz)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kompetenz's limited financial flexibility,
continuing
loss-making underwriting performance, a business strategy that
Fitch believes is
challenging to execute, and the moderate quality of its
investment assets.
However, the ratings also reflect the insurer's adequate capital
position, and
its more conservative investment strategy than local peers.
Fitch continues to see the operating environment as a difficult
one in which to
execute Kompetenz's growth strategy. This is because the company
has neither an
affiliation with a large local industrial group nor exclusive
access to
bancassurance distribution channels, both being common business
models for
insurers in Kazakhstan. At the same time, Fitch also believes
that Kompetenz's
financial flexibility is limited by the insurer being the main
operating company
of an individual shareholder.
Kompetenz encountered a stretched regulatory capital position
and was below the
minimum compliant 100% solvency margin from end-3Q14 till
end-1Q15, due to
negative operating cash flow and moderate growth of reserves in
line with
business volumes. The margin was restored to 101% at end-4M15
due to reserve
release, which strengthened the available capital under the
regulator's Solvency
I-like formula.
Kompetenz reported a deterioration of its net loss to KZT379m in
2014 from
KZT316m in 2013 (restated from KZT184m net loss in 2013 due to
the write-off of
KZT132m subrogation receivables). With its combined ratio at
159% in 2014 and
191% in 2013 (restated from 165% in 2013 due to the reduction of
the subrogation
income), the underwriting result remains the key factor behind
the insurer's net
losses.
In 4M15 Kompetenz's net profit improved to KZT148m from a net
loss of KZT100m in
4M14, largely due to a significant release of loss reserves for
the workers'
compensation (WC) line. The combined ratio reduced to 79% in
4M15 from 210% in
4M14, additionally benefiting from reduced administrative
expenses as net
written premiums written (NWP) in 4M15 rose 176%. However, the
recent growth has
been fairly undiversified and has been mainly achieved through
compulsory motor
third-party liability insurance. This line accounted for 49% of
NWP in 4M15, up
from 17% in 2013 and in line with 51% in 2014.
Adverse loss reserve development for the WC line has been the
key reason behind
Kompetenz's poor underwriting results since 2012, when the
insurer, as with
other local non-life insurers, discontinued the line due to
regulatory changes.
The existing WC liabilities are being managed on a run-off
basis. The long-tail
nature of WC risks and a significant increase in claims
frequency has affected
most underwriters in the country over the last three years. The
line contributed
55pp to Kompetenz's combined ratio of 191% in 2013 and 49pp to
its 159% combined
ratio in 2014.
In May 2015 Kazakhstan enforced the long-standing regulations on
professional
diseases, disability and WC insurance. The changes have been
positive for the
insurers exposed to WC insurance, as coverage will be reduced
and a moderate
release of the line's incurred-but-not-reported reserves is
expected. According
to Kompetenz's expectations, this release is likely to have a
sustained modestly
positive effect on the underwriting result. The reserve release
should be
confirmed at the next regular actuarial review.
From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, Kompetenz's
risk-adjusted
capital score remains below 'somewhat weak' based on 2014
results. It
demonstrates a moderately negative trend compared with 2013.
Target capital has
increased, driven by 81% growth of NWP in 2014, while available
capital has
shrunk. Asset risk has remained fairly stable, as the insurer
continues to focus
on fixed-income instruments, predominantly rated in speculative
grade. On the
positive side, Fitch notes reduced uncertainty from the
employers' liability
reserving risk on the insurer's risk-adjusted capital position.
Based on the continuing strong growth of NWP and a modest
non-annualised return
on adjusted equity of 9% in 4M15, Fitch believes a significant
strengthening of
Kompetenz's Prism capital score is unlikely in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a
sustained
improvement in the insurer's net result to positive territory,
diversified
premium growth and no further weakening of its Prism
factor-based capital model
score.
The ratings could be downgraded if the insurer's regulatory
solvency margin
remains exposed to non-compliance risks on a prolonged basis and
fails to
improve its operating performance on a sustainable basis.
