(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan-based
AMANAT Insurance's (AMANAT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B' with
a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the National IFS
rating at 'BB(kaz)'
and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on the National IFS rating to
Positive reflects
Fitch's expectation that the company will be able to restore the
solvency margin
to a compliant level.
The ratings reflect AMANAT's limited progress in strengthening
its underwriting
performance to date, its relatively weak capital position and
the moderate
quality of its investment assets. The ratings also take into
account the track
record of moderate capital support from the existing
shareholder.
In 2014 AMANAT reported a KZT1.1bn net loss, which was largely
driven by a
KZT0.8bn casualty claim payment. The company planned to offset
this loss with an
equivalent subrogation income accrued in December 2014 in its
monthly statutory
reporting. However, the new management team decided to fully
write off these
subrogation receivables in the audited 2014 annual reporting.
The new management team joined AMANAT in early 2015, in
accordance with the
shareholder's decision. The new team has come from another
medium-sized local
company.
In 2009-2013 AMANAT reported a 6% return on adjusted equity
(ROAE) on average,
which represented a volatile underwriting result and more stable
investment
income.
The insurer's combined ratio increased to 134% in 2014 from 98%
in 2013 due to
the loss ratio component growing to 58% from 15%. In 4M15 the
insurer's combined
ratio returned to a more normal 109% (4M14: 119%) driven by a
stronger loss
ratio and flat commissions and administrative expenses. AMANAT's
combined ratio
continues to be pressured by levels of administrative expenses,
which remained
large at 57% in 2014, almost unchanged from 60% in 2013. Fitch
believes that a
reduction in the expense ratio, through either a cut in expenses
or expense
economies made at the point of business growth, would be
essential for a
healthier underwriting result.
AMANAT breached the regulatory solvency margin at end-4M15. The
margin reduced
to 93% from an already stretched 103% at end-2014. The key
reason for this
breach was a sharp growth of reinsurance payables to KZT0.6bn at
end-4M15 from
an immaterial figure at end-2014. The pressure of payables was
in the context of
substantial facultative outwards reinsurance placements of
property and casualty
risks and should flatten through the year. The shareholder has
demonstrated
moderate support to the company and injected KZT360m in 4M15
with an informal
commitment to provide an additional KZT200m in the short term.
From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, AMANAT's
risk-adjusted
capital score remains below 'somewhat weak' based on 2014
results. It
demonstrates a moderate negative trend compared with 2013. The
target capital
has moderately increased driven by 18% growth of net written
premiums (NWP) in
2014 from 2013, whereas the available capital was significantly
depleted by the
peak net loss in 2014. The asset risk has modestly improved
after a
strengthening of the average credit quality of the fixed-income
instruments in
the portfolio.
Based on the continuing strong growth of NWP at 14% and a
non-annualised ROAE of
negative 5% in 4M15, Fitch considers any significant
strengthening of AMANAT's
Prism capital score as unlikely in 2015, even with the planned
capital
injections.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the National IFS rating would result from the
company's sustained
return to compliance with the regulatory solvency margin.
An upgrade of the IFS rating may result from a return to
profitable
underwriting, balanced premium growth and the risk-adjusted
capital position, as
assessed by Fitch's capital model, not weakening from the
current level.
Sustained failure to meet regulatory solvency requirements, in
the absence of
financial support from the shareholder, could lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.