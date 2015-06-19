(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Life
Insurance
Company Limited's (China Life; Insurer Financial Strength
Rating: A+/Stable)
proposed subordinated notes due 2075 (which may be extended) an
expected rating
of 'A-(EXP)' and published the insurer's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+'.
China Life expects the issue to be benchmark-sized and
denominated in US
dollars. The notes are expected to be classified as Core Tier II
instruments
under China's new solvency regime - China Risk-Oriented Solvency
System
(C-ROSS). The notes may be effectively perpetual as they may be
extended for an
additional 60 years each time they become due.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated two notches below China Life's IDR to
reflect the notes'
poor recovery prospects due to their subordination - the claims
under the notes
will, in the event of winding-up, be subordinated to the claims
of policyholders
and general creditors and the holders of any supplemental
capital of the issuer.
The notes rank senior to junior obligations, such as ordinary
shares. No
additional notching is applied for non-performance risk, which
Fitch views as
minimal, as interest deferral is at the issuer's sole
discretion.
The notes may be called by the issuer five years from the date
of the issuance
and every six months thereafter. As there is no increase in
initial credit
spread when the issuer resets the rate, Fitch considers that the
issuer may not
have any incentive to redeem the notes, contributing to their
perpetual-like
character.
According to Fitch's methodology, the notes are classified as
100% capital to
reflect their subordination and quasi-perpetual nature, which
support
balance-sheet loss absorption. Fitch will include 50% of the
issue as debt in
financial leverage calculations because the need to service the
cumulative
payments adds a debt-like element. Financial leverage and fixed
charge coverage
are commensurate with China Life's rating category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to China Life's IFS rating is likely to result in a
corresponding
change in the issuer's IDR and the rating of this debt issue.
The 'A+' IDR and 'A-' debt ratings were established using
notching criteria that
have been proposed by Fitch, but are not yet final. The outcome
would be the
same even if the proposed criteria are not made final, and
current notching
criteria are maintained instead.
For details on the key rating drivers and sensitivities for the
IFS rating on
China Life, see "Fitch Affirms China Life at IFS 'A+'; Outlook
Stable" dated 17
June 2015 on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
