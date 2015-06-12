(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its
Distressed Debt
Exchange (DDE) criteria report covering corporates, financial
institutions,
covered bonds, insurers, and global infrastructure.
Changes to the criteria have been minor and the update does not
affect existing
ratings. When considering whether a debt restructuring should be
classified as a
DDE, Fitch expects both of the following to apply: the
restructuring imposes a
material reduction in terms compared with the original
contractual terms; and
the restructuring or exchange is conducted in order to avoid
bankruptcy, similar
insolvency or intervention proceedings or a traditional payment
default.
When an exchange or tender offer that Fitch considers to be
distressed is
announced, an issuer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) typically
will be downgraded
to 'C' and debt issues included in the exchange will also be
downgraded.
Completion of the DDE typically results in an IDR being
downgraded to
'Restricted Default (RD). Shortly after the DDE is completed, an
IDR will be
re-rated and raised to a performing level, usually still low
speculative-grade.
The new report updates and replaces 'Distressed Debt Exchange'
dated 30 June
2014.
The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
on the link above.
Contact:
Sharon Bonelli (Corporate Finance)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
James Longsdon (Financial Institutions)
Managing Director
44 20 3530 1076
Carmen Munoz (Covered Bonds)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
