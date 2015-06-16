(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Muang
Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited's (MTL) International
and National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)',
respectively.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect MTL's strong capital position, sustained
solid financial
performance, strong market position and acceptable investment
risks. The ratings
also reflect support from its major shareholders, Kasikornbank
Public Company
Limited (KBANK; Issuer Default Rating: BBB+/Stable), Thailand's
fourth-largest
bank by total assets, and Ageas Insurance International N.V.
(Ageas; IDR:
A-/Stable). The company enjoys exclusive bancassurance
distribution by KBANK and
benefits from technical and operational support from Ageas.
MTL's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM) score was
'Very Strong' based
on its 2014 financials. Fitch expects that MTL's 2015 results
will place it in
the 'Very Strong' range. In particular, MTL's Prism FBM results
are supported by
a high level of equity capital. The company's capital ratio
based on risk-based
capital (RBC) was 517% at end- 1Q15, which was among the highest
in the industry
and well above the regulatory minimum of 140%. It has no
leverage and does not
have any plans to use debt financing.
Fitch expects MTL's financial performance to remain solid,
supported by the
company's prudent pricing policy and sound investment income.
The company's
three-year average (2012-2014) pre-tax return on assets of 4.1%
compares well
with that of its local and regional peers, and reflects the
company's consistent
high level of profitability.
MTL is the second-largest life insurer in Thailand by total
premiums. Its market
share of gross premiums written increased to 14.9% in 2014 from
13.6% in 2013.
The company also has the highest market share in new business
premiums written
with 20.7% in 2014, supported by its strong bancassurance
distribution. MTL is
the market leader in premiums written through bancassurance
channels with a
25.1% market share in 2014.
MTL continues to invest in high quality assets, mainly
fixed-income instruments,
which accounted for 85% of invested assets. The majority of its
fixed-income
investments are issued by governments and state enterprises.
Investments in
equities are maintained at less than 10% of invested assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a drop in
MTL's RBC ratio to
below 250% for an extended period and a decline in profitability
as reflected in
MTL's pre-tax return on assets sustained at below 1%. In
addition, a
deterioration under the Prism FBM measure of capital could be a
catalyst for
future negative rating pressure.
If Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A-' with a Stable
Outlook were
downgraded, MTL's IFS rating would likely be lowered.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as MTL's International
IFS rating is at
the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. MTL's
National IFS
rating is already at the highest possible level.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Siew Wai Wan (International rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Sentec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Trin Siriwutiset (National rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Trin Siriwutiset (International rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Siew Wai Wan (National rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (in which
KBANK holds a
38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Ltd.
Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (in which KBANK holds
a 100% stake)
owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. No
shareholder, other
than Fitch Ratings Limited, is involved in the day-to-day
operations of, or
credit rating reviews undertaken by Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
