(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/BARCELONA, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Romanian
City of Brasov's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F3'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Brasov's sound, albeit volatile
operating performance,
which benefits from a supportive national policy framework for
local
governments. Its performance supports a strong self-funding
capacity and healthy
debt ratios. The ratings also factor in the city's ambitious
investment plan,
which may require debt financing after 2016, and substantial
indirect risk
stemming from the high debt of Centrale Electrica de Termoficare
SA, the
city-owned former heating service provider, which is currently
undergoing
reorganisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's base case forecasts Brasov's operating balance to remain
sound in
2015-2017, averaging 20% of operating revenue. These results
correspond to about
RON100m in nominal terms and should be sufficient for
maintaining healthy debt
ratios.
In 2014 the city's operating margin fell to 13%, due to
additional support
subsidy of RON34m to the loss-making municipal company SC
Tetkron SRL as a
result of a low number of end-users (currently 11,500 vs.
capacity of 80,000).
Nevertheless, the city's operating balance of RON66m was
sufficient to cover
debt service (including debt repayments and interest) by 3x.
We estimate the city's capital expenditure will peak in 2015 at
RON280m (40% of
total expenditure; 2012-2014: average RON123m or 23%), as the
city is determined
to maximise the utilisation of EU grants made available for
co-financing
investments, during the EU programming period that has ended, as
well as in the
new one for 2014-2020. Due to the availability of EU and state
grants, as well
as Brasov's high self-financing capability, debt growth should
remain limited in
the medium term.
Fitch forecasts the city's debt to continue its declining trend
until end-2016,
with direct risk falling below RON100m or below 20% of current
revenue (2014:
RON128m or 25%). Although in its financial planning for
2015-2018 Brasov does
not include any new borrowing, Fitch assumes that Brasov may
resort to debt from
2017, once investments under the 2014-2020 EU financial
perspective are rolled
out.
Debt growth should remain moderate, and direct risk relative to
current revenue
is unlikely to exceed 25%. Fitch expects the city's debt-service
and
debt-payback ratios to remain healthy. Debt service, projected
to average
PLN22m, is likely to be covered 4x-5x by the operating balance.
The debt to
current balance ratio is likely to hover below two years.
Brasov operates five public sector entities (PSE), which
together had RON517m of
debt outstanding at end-2014. The majority relates to Centrale
Electrica de
Termoficare SA, which is currently undergoing reorganisation due
to insolvency
proceedings. Fitch assumes the city is liable for the debt of
its companies.
However, according to Romanian law, the owner is only liable to
the extent of
its joint capital.
Romania's highly centralised budgetary system ensures adequate
support and
control from the central government. Under the austerity
measures implemented
during national economic contraction in 2011 and 2012, the state
ensured
budgetary rebalancing in local government finances through
subsidies and
regulatory measures, including expenditure control.
Brasov, in central Romania, is the capital of and the largest
city in Brasov
County and has over 290,000 inhabitants. The city is a popular
tourist
destination and has a strategic location in the heart of the
country. In
addition to locally generated tax revenue, the city's budget
also benefits from
central government transfers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sustainable improvement and stabilisation of the city's
operating performance,
along with direct risk not exceeding 50% of current revenue
would be rating
positive. However, an upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would
additionally
rely on an upgrade of the sovereign's foreign currency IDR, as
local and
regional governments' ratings cannot be above the sovereign's.
A downgrade could result if the city's operating performance
falls below
10%-12%, leading to sustained weaker debt payback and debt
service above 50% of
the operating balance and/or if there is a significant rise in
Brasov's net
indirect debt. Any negative action on Romania's ratings will be
reflected on
Brasov's ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- A supportive Romanian institutional framework remains in place
- VAT transfers in line with previous levels
- The city will comply with all the EU regulations and
procedures when
implementing investments projects co-financed by the EU, so to
avoid the penalty
of returning high amounts of previously received EU grants
- Prudent funding scheme of the city's ambitious investment plan
remains in
place
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 111
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
