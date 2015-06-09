(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea Bank AB's (Nordea) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT Nordea's ratings are underpinned by the bank's strong pan-Nordic franchise, with a leading market share in each Nordic country, which Fitch believes gives it a competitive advantage over its less geographically diversified peers. Fitch expects Nordea's geographical diversification, with a fairly even split of assets between the four Nordic countries, to result in resilient revenue generation and sound asset quality over time. On the other hand the bank is unlikely to report the best performance and asset quality ratios at any point in time compared with other Nordic banks. Nordea's asset quality is healthy: the ratio of impaired loans to gross loans, at 2.1% at end-March 2015, was slightly higher than at other Swedish banks, reflecting its Danish operation, which generated around half of the group's total impaired loans. The Danish economy has been struggling in recent years but Fitch believes that it has now stabilised and that a slow gradual economic recovery is underway. Despite the higher ratio, we view asset quality as sound. Nordea enjoys strong and resilient profitability although, again, it lags somewhat behind its Swedish peers. It focuses on margins rather than on volume and has an ambitious cost management target. Nordea's risk-weighted capitalisation and tangible leverage is robust, although not as strong as those of its highly rated Swedish peers. Nordea has significant reliance on wholesale funding, as with its Nordic peers, which makes it vulnerable to prolonged dislocations in debt capital markets. Fitch expects the bank to continue to benefit from efficient covered bond markets in Denmark and Sweden, where a captive investor base significantly reduces refinancing risk. The bank also issues internationally, and has built up a geographically diversified funding platform, and it focuses heavily on being a transparent and predictable issuer. We believe the risk of wholesale market dislocation is partly offset by Nordea's strong and sophisticated approach to its wholesale funding requirements as well as its strong liquidity management and sophisticated approach to debt issuance. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks (only Finland in the Nordics) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Fitch expects the Danish authorities will use the tools of BRRD in line with eurozone regulators. The '2' SRs and 'BBB-' SRFs of Nordea and its Norwegian subsidiary Nordea Bank Norge reflect Fitch's expectation that Sweden and Norway will take a more flexible approach to resolution legislation than most EU countries (including Denmark and Finland). In maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply BRRD than Banking Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by EU state aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support decisions. Norway is not an EU member country, although as a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) it will have to implement BRRD. Nonetheless, Fitch's assessment of support for Norwegian banks is based on the expectation that Norway will broadly follow Sweden and that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to bank resolution decisions for its largest banks. The '5' Support Ratings (SRs) and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of Nordea's Danish and Finnish subsidiaries, Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Finland Plc, reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the relevant sovereigns in the event that any of these entities becomes non-viable. The Nordea group operates four large entities across the Nordic region, all of which are likely to be considered domestic systemically important banks in their own right. Each is subject to local supervision, and the group is regulated on a consolidated basis by the Swedish authorities. While the group's operations are highly integrated, and state support may flow through the Swedish parent company, the support mechanism in case of need is uncertain. Institutional support from the group is not factored into the ratings of Nordea's subsidiaries and Fitch assigns common Viability Ratings to the group entities. This further explains the lower SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs on Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Finland Plc. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nordea are notched down from the bank's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below Nordea's VR to reflect the above-average loss severity of this type of debt. Upper Tier 2 debt and hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated three and four notches below Nordea's VR, respectively, to reflect higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (one and two notches from the VR, respectively) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook on Nordea's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that Nordea will maintain its diversified revenue-generating capacity, while keeping a moderately low risk profile. Although not expected, the ratings are sensitive to a material adverse change in investors' perception, that undermines Nordea's ability to access competitively priced funding. Negative rating pressure would also arise if the bank becomes reliant on international investors to fund domestic long-term assets. Materially weaker asset quality would also be viewed negatively. An upgrade is unlikely given Nordea's already high ratings and its wholesale funding reliance. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the respective sovereigns' propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SRs and SRFs of the Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Finland could also be upgraded and revised upwards, respectively, if Fitch gains comfort on the Swedish and Norwegian authorities' propensity to support the whole Nordea group, including large subsidiaries abroad. This is also unlikely. The SRs and SRFs of Nordea and Nordea Bank Norge banks could be downgraded and revised downwards respectively if Fitch changes its assessment of the respective sovereigns' propensity to support its banks, for example, through stricter application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD are yet to be passed into law in Sweden and Norway, Fitch would also look to see how minimum eligible liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be expected to hold these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of non-viability is defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required buffers for bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before extraordinary sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid constraints. While a remote possibility in Fitch's view, should the standalone strength of the Nordea group deteriorate to the point where Nordea Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is at the bank's SRF and extraordinary support is required - and should Fitch have greater visibility and comfort on how state support from the Swedish and Norwegian authorities would flow within the group - the Danish and Finnish subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs may become driven by institutional support, rather than by their common Viability Ratings. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES As subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nordea are notched down from the bank's VR, their respective ratings are sensitive to a change in Nordea's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Nordea Bank AB: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Nordea Bank Finland Plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Nordea Bank Danmark Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Nordea Bank Norge Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' 