(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Coca-Cola Amatil Limited's (CCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings have been affirmed as Fitch expects CCL's credit metrics to improve as a result of The Coca-Cola Company's (TCCC) US$500m investment in CCL's Indonesian business and the maturity of pre-funded debt to March 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Major Bottler of Coca-Cola: CCL's rating benefits from a one-notch uplift to reflect its close strategic ties to global soft drink giant, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC; A+/Negative), which has agreed to purchase a 29.4% stake in CCA Indonesia, further strengthening these ties. As CCL's main shareholder (29%), TCCC nominates two of its nine board members. CCL is a major bottler for TCCC, providing access to over 285 million consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. Leading Market Share: CCL has a 77%-78% market share in Australia's 2,500 kilolitre non-alcoholic beverage market. Japan's Asahi Group (with brands such as Pepsi and Schweppes) is its largest competitor with a market share of around 15%-20%. The balance of the market is mainly private label (supermarket chain) goods. CCL has historically protected its market share at a price premium, however competitive pressure and structural market shift saw CCL's revenue per unit case decline in FY14 following several years of growth. Structural Market Shift: Historically brand and product loyal, Australian consumers are increasingly seeking more choice and healthier options. This shift has negatively affected volumes, especially as CCL has underinvested in brand building and marketing in recent years. Weakness in Australian Beverages: Australian Beverage EBIT (around two-thirds of Group EBIT) declined in FY13 and FY14. Competitive pricing pressure in the grocery channel, as well as the dominance of the two major supermarkets in Australia, contributed to a reduction in price premium, particularly in FY14. Volumes were negatively impacted in both years by the structural market shift and a fall in non-grocery sales. In 2H14, CCL announced several initiatives to address these issues, including rebalancing pricing across channels, increasing marketing spend and cost saving initiatives. Mixed International Results: New Zealand reported FY14 EBIT growth of 6.7% following the appreciation of the NZD, while local currency earnings were flat. Conversely, Indonesian FY14 EBIT declined by 65.2% due to rapid cost inflation and depreciation of the rupiah, despite strong volume growth and market share gains. Indonesia, however, remains a core growth market, but one that requires significant investment. TCCC's US$500m investment will help fund the planned investment in production, warehousing and drink infrastructure. Driver of Supermarket Traffic: Studies conducted by CCL indicate that between 10% and 20% of Australian shoppers were prepared to switch retailers to buy cheaper Coca-Cola - a claim reinforced by the fact that Coca-Cola has been the top product overall in supermarket trolleys for the last 15 years. Sensitivity of Volumes to Weather: The majority of CCL's Australian sales occur in the Australian summer, which coincides with the peak retail months of November to January. Bad weather over this period has been blamed for annualised falls in volume of up to 2%. However, structural changes in the industry have led to recent volume declines in the sale of carbonated soft drinks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions with our ratings case for the issuer include: - Australian dollar-Indonesian rupiah exchange rate of 10,265 in FY15, 11,100 in FY16, 11,725 in FY17, 12,218 in FY18 and 12,645 in FY19 - Capital expenditure of AUD342m in FY15 to FY17 and subsequent years of around AUD300m - Dividend payout ratio at the upper end of CCL's target range of 70% to 80% of net income RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions include: - CCL's rating could be downgraded if Fitch perceives that CCL has become strategically or operationally less significant to TCCC; or - Adjusted net debt/FFO (Funds Flow from Operations) rises above 3.5x (FY14: 3.2x; FY15e: 2.5x) or FFO interest cover declines below 4x (FY14: 4.6x; expected to improve to 7.6x by FY17), both on a sustained basis. Positive rating action is not envisaged over the rating horizon, owing to an inherent lack of diversification stemming from its strategic imperative to remain a major bottler of Coca-Cola in Australasia. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Coca-Cola Amatil Limited - Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook - Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' - Senior Unsecured Debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst David Cook Director +61 2 8256 0363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 Secondary Analyst Kelly Amato Associate Director +61 2 8256 0348 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.