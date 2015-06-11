(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Securities Firms:
Chart of the Month
- Taiwan
here
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 10 (Fitch) The risk profiles of Taiwan's
largest
securities firms could be hurt as they accelerate overseas
expansion and raise
leverage, if foreign investment appetite becomes excessive
relative to their
loss-absorption buffers and liquidity profiles, says Fitch
Ratings. The agency
expects leverage at the top two - Yuanta Securities and KGI
Securities - to
continue to rise, albeit from a modest level.
Large brokers in Taiwan have boosted leverage and overseas
exposure since 2014
as domestic stock market turnover has remained subdued and local
interest rates
stayed low. As a result, the proportion of revenues for these
firms originating
from offshore operations grew to 29% in 2014, up from 17% and
22% in 2013 and
2012, respectively. Offshore investments as a percentage of
equity also rose
sharply.
The results from Fitch's stress tests - assessing the risks from
rising leverage
- suggest that the risks are still manageable. The large brokers
maintain
healthy loss-absorption buffers, and hold generally lower-risk
investments such
as government and investment-grade private-sector bonds. These
firms should be
able to maintain the minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio
of 150% at a
maximum gross leverage of 6x even if their investments were to
face a severe
correction defined as a 60% decline in the stock market and an
8%-20% drop in
bond values over one year.
Furthermore, leverage compares favourably with Taiwan's regional
peers in Korea
and Japan. This is due in part to simpler business models, and
as active
market-making and proprietary trading are less prevalent in
Taiwan.
As overseas expansion continues, the risk profiles of Taiwan's
brokers should
remain unchanged should the investment risk taken be incremental
and in line
with capital and loss-absorption buffers. However, it is
important to note that
these firms have limited experience and familiarity with some of
the markets
where exposure is rising.
Contacts:
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
Financial Institutions
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.