(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Senior management changes at Deutsche Bank announced on Sunday highlight the bank's key challenge to find the right strategy and execute it, says Fitch Ratings. Identifying the right business mix in an evolving regulatory landscape has proved more difficult for Deutsche Bank than for some of its peers because its domestic retail franchise in Germany is underdeveloped and it does not have a solid earnings foundation on which to build. Deutsche Bank's edge has been as a leading global corporate bank and securities house, but competition in this field is tough, especially as large US institutions offer services globally. Deutsche Bank appointed John Cryan to the position of co-chief executive officer, effective from 1 July, following the decision of the current incumbents, Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, to step down early from their roles. Mr Fitschen will remain in his role until the conclusion of the AGM next year and Mr Jain will remain as consultant until January 2016 to ensure a smooth transition. We believe a new manager might be better positioned to take tough decisions and implement Deutsche Bank's revised EUR3.5bn cost savings programme more quickly. This is because Mr Cryan is less attached to the existing organisation and business lines, although he has been on the supervisory board since 2013. But a change of senior management might disrupt business, especially if managers at some of the bank's most successful business units decide to follow the departing CEOs. This could dent revenues. In April Deutsche Bank announced strategic changes including plans to sell or deconsolidate its retail bank subsidiary, Deutsche Postbank, and reduce gross leverage in its corporate banking and securities division with the aim of boosting the Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio to at least 5% by 2020 from 3.4% at end-1Q15. We believe the new strategy is a sensible approach to a challenging operating environment, but also that implementation risks are considerable, especially regarding execution. Deutsche Bank has a mixed execution record. Financial targets often slip and it has taken the bank five years to complete its previous plan. We stated in April that a ratings downgrade will be likely if Deutsche Bank fails to show tangible signs of successfully executing its new strategy in the next one to two years. Contact: Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Deutsche Bank AG - Ratings Navigator [866713 - 02-JUN-2015] here