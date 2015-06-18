(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based auto
group Stabilus' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'
with Stable
Outlook and subsequently withdrawn the rating. Fitch has also
withdrawn the
rating for the EUR256.1m senior secured notes issued by Servus
Luxembourg
Holding S.C.A.
Fitch is withdrawing Stabilus' ratings following the early full
redemption of
the notes on 16 June.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDR reflects Stabilus' exposure to volatile markets and the
competitive
threats it faces as well as an improving business profile and
rapid growth and
solid profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Emre Abale
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1454
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
